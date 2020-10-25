Raise Your Hand If You Thought Americans' 'Right' To A Secret Ballot Was Always A Thing

Election security has always been a challenge in the American democratic process, but voter privacy wasn't always a concern.

According to Time Magazine, historian Gil Troy says that before the Revolutionary War, colonists cast their votes by voice, not by ballots.

In fact, voting took place at local carnivals.

There, people—who may or may not have been drunk at the time—would call out their votes to be counted.