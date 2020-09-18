Spain declares coronavirus state of emergency
Spain declares coronavirus state of emergency
Spain will impose measures including nighttime curfews and limits on the number of people allowed to meet in a bid to contain a surging second wave of coronavirus infections.
David Doyle reports.
