Spain declares coronavirus state of emergency

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Spain declares coronavirus state of emergency

Spain declares coronavirus state of emergency

Spain will impose measures including nighttime curfews and limits on the number of people allowed to meet in a bid to contain a surging second wave of coronavirus infections.

David Doyle reports.


