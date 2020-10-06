Water supply at heart of Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

Armenian couple gets married at a shelled cathedral



An Armenian couple got married at the heavily ruined Holy Saviour Cathedral in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which was attacked just two weeks before, according to local reports. The groom is a soldier in Nagorno-Karabakh's army, and took two days' leave from the front line so that he could get married. The Nagorno-Karabakh region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994. The latest clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began on September 27, marking the biggest escalation of their decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan has denied attacking the building. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

