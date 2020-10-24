Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Things That Make You Say 'Hmm' About US Presidential Elections

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Things That Make You Say 'Hmm' About US Presidential Elections

Things That Make You Say 'Hmm' About US Presidential Elections

Presidential campaigns today seem to be massive, well-oiled machines.

But that doesn't mean American election history is without its oddities.

For example, the Farmers Almanac says President Zachary Taylor never, ever voted.

He kept his political beliefs a secret all the way up until his 1848 election.

According to The Famer's Almanac, George Washington’s entire campaign budget for his 1758 election to the House of Burgesses was spent on liquor.

Borrowing an English tradition, Washington spent 50 British pounds on 160 gallons of alcohol that was given to 390 voters.

Originally, only white male American property owners could vote in US elections.

But the 1920 Nineteenth Amendment gave women the right to vote, too.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, since 1964, more women voters have gone to the polls than male voters during presidential election years.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

America's Elections Have Come A Long Way, Baby [Video]

America's Elections Have Come A Long Way, Baby

While general elections in the United States may seem highly regulated and bureaucratized, it wasn't always that way. Bustle reports that during the first election in 1789, only white men who owned..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published
Seychelles opposition candidate wins presidential election [Video]

Seychelles opposition candidate wins presidential election

Ramkalawan, running for the presidency for the sixth time, won 54.9 percent of valid votes cast, poll body says.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published
5 Totally Bizarre Factoids About US Presidential Elections [Video]

5 Totally Bizarre Factoids About US Presidential Elections

Despite generally standardized election practices across the US states, every general election has its own unique quirks. Candidates in the 1884 election were judged not only by their policies but..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:57Published