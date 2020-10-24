Things That Make You Say 'Hmm' About US Presidential Elections

Presidential campaigns today seem to be massive, well-oiled machines.

But that doesn't mean American election history is without its oddities.

For example, the Farmers Almanac says President Zachary Taylor never, ever voted.

He kept his political beliefs a secret all the way up until his 1848 election.

According to The Famer's Almanac, George Washington’s entire campaign budget for his 1758 election to the House of Burgesses was spent on liquor.

Borrowing an English tradition, Washington spent 50 British pounds on 160 gallons of alcohol that was given to 390 voters.

Originally, only white male American property owners could vote in US elections.

But the 1920 Nineteenth Amendment gave women the right to vote, too.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, since 1964, more women voters have gone to the polls than male voters during presidential election years.