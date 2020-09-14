Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tanker stowaway incident off the Isle of Wight - locator map

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Tanker stowaway incident off the Isle of Wight - locator map

Tanker stowaway incident off the Isle of Wight - locator map

The armed forces have boarded a ship in the English Channel and gained controlafter a suspected hijacking and detained seven individuals, the Ministry ofDefence has said.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patelauthorised armed forces personnel to board the ship in the English Channel inresponse to a police request.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Isle of Wight Isle of Wight County and island of England

Police dealing with ‘ongoing incident’ on oil tanker [Video]

Police dealing with ‘ongoing incident’ on oil tanker

Police and coastguard officers are dealing with an ongoing incident after stowaways were found on an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight coast. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:27Published

Isle of Wight: Stowaways on board tanker in 'ongoing incident'

 Lawyers for the owners of a tanker anchored off the Isle of Wight deny reports of a hijacking.
BBC News

Isle of Wight: 'Ongoing incident' on board anchored tanker

 Police say they are dealing with an incident on board a tanker anchored south of the Isle of Wight.
BBC News

'Dinosaur Eggs' found in Perambalur Tamil Nadu are ammonite sediments

 In June, two teenagers in the Isle of Wight, England, stumbled upon a massive ammonite fossil weighing 210 pounds.
DNA

Ben Wallace (politician) Ben Wallace (politician) British Conservative politician

Nano Bug military drone on display at Army Warfighting Experiment demonstration [Video]

Nano Bug military drone on display at Army Warfighting Experiment demonstration

Britain is in a "very real race" with its enemies for technological advantageon the battlefield, the Defence Secretary has warned. Ben Wallace said newarmed forces equipment needs to be "threat-driven" and better aligned to theUK's future needs. Speaking as the Ministry of Defence published its Scienceand Technology Strategy 2020, he said: "We are in a very real race with ouradversaries for technological advantage."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published
Defence Secretary: Integrated Review to unveil new 'flexible' armed force for global conflict [Video]

Defence Secretary: Integrated Review to unveil new 'flexible' armed force for global conflict

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace speaks about the forthcoming Integrated Reviewof security, defence, development and foreign policy at a press briefing onHMS Tamar in London. Mr Wallace said the review will focus on delivering a"flexible" armed force for the modern age, which is more nimble and able toadapt to lighter tasks in conflict zones and beyond.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published

English Channel English Channel Arm of the Atlantic Ocean that separates southern England from northern France

British police respond to tanker stopped in English Channel

 British police and coast guard units responded Sunday to an incident aboard an oil tanker in the English Channel. The ship's owner attributed the problem to..
New Zealand Herald

English Channel migrants 'being detained in unfit conditions'

 So far, some 7,444 migrants have crossed in boats during 2020 - the third annual jump in arrivals.
BBC News

Dozens of migrants cross English Channel in 12 boats

 The body of a man, believed to be a migrant, is reported to have been found on a French beach.
BBC News
UK Border Force escorts suspected migrants to shore [Video]

UK Border Force escorts suspected migrants to shore

Large numbers of suspected migrants are arriving in the UK following days ofhigh winds in the English Channel. Border Force has deployed extra resourcesto the Dover Strait on Tuesday as crossings have resumed in earnest. More than100 people thought to be migrants have been seen arriving in Dover harbourwrapped in blankets and wearing life jackets.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Military assistance requested over tanker stowaway incident

Police have requested military assistance in responding to reports of stowaways threatening the crew...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

The stowaways who ran amok on a container vessel in 2018

The developing situation of the crude oil tanker off the Isle of Wight comes nearly two years after a...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

InfoSecSherpa

InfoSecSherpa "Police have requested military assistance in responding to reports of stowaways threatening the crew on board a cr… https://t.co/46R2J5dykJ 37 minutes ago

Yonny1975

Yonny1975 “7 detained in stowaway incident on tanker off the Isle of Wight” ... who will now all claim asylum the minute the… https://t.co/GPzXzOv4uZ 43 minutes ago

coasteplife0

coastepslife 🇬🇧 🌻🌸🌍🐳 RT @itvmeridian: Tanker latest: Military on standby over stowaway incident off the Isle of Wight: https://t.co/herIUA3Msb 51 minutes ago

jaksilvershore

jack wilkinson Love that the graphics showing the isle of wight stowaway tanker incident look like all my WhatsApp screenshot scri… https://t.co/8NTgQV4Bq8 1 hour ago

itvmeridian

ITV News Meridian Tanker latest: Military on standby over stowaway incident off the Isle of Wight: https://t.co/herIUA3Msb 1 hour ago

Fantanjan

Jan Weeks RT @GforGinner: Is “Stowaway” another name for “Illegal Immigrants”? Isle of Wight: Stowaways on board tanker in 'ongoing incident' https:… 2 hours ago

odepiipii

Odepii RT @itvnews: Police dealing with 'stowaway incident' on board tanker off Isle of Wight https://t.co/sJ59gsyWRd 3 hours ago

GforGinner

Paul Is “Stowaway” another name for “Illegal Immigrants”? Isle of Wight: Stowaways on board tanker in 'ongoing incident' https://t.co/nMBHpGq9j8 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tanker boarded after security incident [Video]

Tanker boarded after security incident

Seven people have been detained following an incident on an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight where stowaways had reportedly made verbal threats to the crew.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:27Published
Isle of Wight: Police ask for military help [Video]

Isle of Wight: Police ask for military help

Police have requested military assistance to resolve a security incident involving stowaways aboard an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:01Published
Security incident on oil tanker off Isle of Wight [Video]

Security incident on oil tanker off Isle of Wight

It is thought stowaways are onboard and sparked the incident.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:51Published