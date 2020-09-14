Tanker stowaway incident off the Isle of Wight - locator map

Police and coastguard officers are dealing with an ongoing incident after stowaways were found on an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight coast. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Britain is in a "very real race" with its enemies for technological advantageon the battlefield, the Defence Secretary has warned. Ben Wallace said newarmed forces equipment needs to be "threat-driven" and better aligned to theUK's future needs. Speaking as the Ministry of Defence published its Scienceand Technology Strategy 2020, he said: "We are in a very real race with ouradversaries for technological advantage."
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace speaks about the forthcoming Integrated Reviewof security, defence, development and foreign policy at a press briefing onHMS Tamar in London. Mr Wallace said the review will focus on delivering a"flexible" armed force for the modern age, which is more nimble and able toadapt to lighter tasks in conflict zones and beyond.
Large numbers of suspected migrants are arriving in the UK following days ofhigh winds in the English Channel. Border Force has deployed extra resourcesto the Dover Strait on Tuesday as crossings have resumed in earnest. More than100 people thought to be migrants have been seen arriving in Dover harbourwrapped in blankets and wearing life jackets.
