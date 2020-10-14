'I needed to do something different...'

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has responded to calls to change the rules surrounding ‘essential items’ after clothing aisles amongst others were blocked off in supermarkets. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Police and coastguard officers are dealing with an ongoing incident after stowaways were found on an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight coast. Report by Browna.
An Armenian couple got married at the heavily ruined Holy Saviour Cathedral in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which was attacked just two weeks before, according to local reports. The groom is a soldier in Nagorno-Karabakh's army, and took two days' leave from the front line so that he could get married.
The Nagorno-Karabakh region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994. The latest clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began on September 27, marking the biggest escalation of their decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan has denied attacking the building. Report by Bassaneseg.
Volunteers in Skipton are putting together hundreds of food packages to feed vulnerable children during the half-term holidays. Donations have been flooding in from the local community after MPs voted against continuing the services throughout the break. Report by Browna.