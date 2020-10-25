Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jonathan Pryce and Ruth Wilson win best actor and actress at the Bafta Cymru Awards

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Jonathan Pryce and Ruth Wilson win best actor and actress at the Bafta Cymru Awards

Jonathan Pryce and Ruth Wilson win best actor and actress at the Bafta Cymru Awards

Jonathan Pryce and Ruth Wilson win best actor and actress at the Bafta CymruAwards 2020.

Jonathan for his role as Pope Francis in The Two Popes and Ruthfor her role as Mrs Coulter in His Dark Materials.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jonathan Pryce Jonathan Pryce Welsh actor


Ruth Wilson Ruth Wilson English actress

'His Dark Materials': Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Cast Spill Season 2 Details | THR Interview [Video]

'His Dark Materials': Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Cast Spill Season 2 Details | THR Interview

Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson, Andrew Scott and Ariyon Bakare spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about season two of HBO's 'His Dark Materials,' which premieres on November 16.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 03:45Published
Ruth Wilson quit 'The Affair' over safety issues on set [Video]

Ruth Wilson quit 'The Affair' over safety issues on set

Ruth Wilson has finally broken her silence about her decision to quit hit TV drama 'The Affair', confessing she has spent a year figuring out how to talk about it.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

British Academy Film Awards Annual award show hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts

Official trailer lands for Bafta-winning director Anthony Wonke's new documentary [Video]

Official trailer lands for Bafta-winning director Anthony Wonke's new documentary

Since its announcement back in the summer, anticipation has been building forBAFTA-award winner Antony Wonke's upcoming feature documentary about Scotchwhisky icon Johnnie Walker - and today the official trailer has arrived. The60 second preview for The Man Who Walked Around the World - which willpremiere globally on Discovery's portfolio of brands and services on November12th - features contributions from Wu-Tang Clan's Cappadonna, actress andactivist Sophia Bush, rock musician Zakk Wylde, 88rising's Sean Miyashiro,advertising legend Sir John Hegarty and many more.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

Marisa Coulter

Related news from verified sources

Jonathan Pryce and Ruth Wilson scoop acting prizes at Welsh Bafta awards

Jonathan Pryce and Ruth Wilson scooped the top acting prizes at the 2020 BAFTA Cymru Awards.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC News



Related videos from verified sources

'The Walking Dead' and 'The Eternals' actress Lauren Ridloff named among BAFTA's Breakthrough stars [Video]

'The Walking Dead' and 'The Eternals' actress Lauren Ridloff named among BAFTA's Breakthrough stars

Lauren Ridloff - who played Connie in 'The Walking Dead' - is among BAFTA's new Breakthrough stars.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:11Published
'First Cow' leads Gotham Awards nominations, Chadwick Boseman up for Best Actor [Video]

'First Cow' leads Gotham Awards nominations, Chadwick Boseman up for Best Actor

Period drama 'First Cow' leads the nominations for the 30th Gotham Awards with four nods.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Zeyn Joukhadar on His New Book, THE THIRTY NAMES OF NIGHT [Video]

Zeyn Joukhadar on His New Book, THE THIRTY NAMES OF NIGHT

The author of the “vivid and urgent…important and timely” (The New York Times Book Review) debut The Map of Salt and Stars returns with this remarkably moving and lyrical novel following three..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 02:26Published