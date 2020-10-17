Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies

Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his campaign on the offense, holding a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday despite polls showing the state leaning significantly toward Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

U.S. President Donald Trump went on the offensive in New Hampshire on Sunday.

It's a state Trump lost in 2016, and most polls give Democratic challenger Joe Biden a comfortable lead here.

"Sleepy Joe Biden doesn't care about New Hampshire, I saw that.

He left this state before the primary was even over.

He abandoned you." But with the clock running down ahead of the November 3 election, the Republican president is storming his way through a number of states in a late push to make up ground against Biden, who leads in national opinion polls.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos survey shows Biden leads Trump by 8 percentage points nationally: 51% of likely voters say they are backing the Democratic challenger while 43% are voting for the president.

Biden also is ahead in Wisconsin and Michigan, but the race appears to be much closer in other battleground states including Pennsylvania, Florida, Arizona and North Carolina.

The president has embraced a breakneck campaign schedule in hopes of closing the gap.

After voting in his home state of Florida on Saturday, Trump raced through rallies in three states: North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.

He's suggested he might hold as many as five rallies a day in the final stretch before the election.

In contrast, Joe Biden made two campaign stops in Pennsylvania on Saturday, and on Sunday made his regular trip to church.

In New Hampshire, Trump again cast doubt on the integrity of the upcoming vote.

He suggested without evidence that officials in Pennsylvania could tamper with the outcome.

"They have their ballots and they have a long time to count the ballots.

A lot of bad things will happen during that period of time.

Terrible things will happen.

Crooked, dishonest things." A Reuters poll found that a majority of Americans - 79% - said they will accept the outcome of the election, even if their preferred candidate loses the contest.

But significant minorities - one in five Biden supporters, and one-in-six Trump supporters - said they would protest or take other action if the other candidate won.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Voting across the US live updates: Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in Texas poll; New Hampshire can't ban armed voters; Facebook threat

 The latest in voting news, including Joe Biden leading Donald Trump in a new Texas poll and New Hampshire saying it can't keep armed voters away.
USATODAY.com

The Trump and Biden ‘60 Minutes’ interviews air tonight. Here’s what to expect.

 The exchanges, on CBS at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, have already attracted attention, in Biden’s case because of comments on the Supreme Court, and in Trump’s case..
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee


New Hampshire New Hampshire State in the northeastern United States

Trump insists US 'rounding the turn' on virus

 President Donald Trump is asserting that even without a virus vaccine, "we're rounding the turn," he said at a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday. But data shows..
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Senate votes to advance SCOTUS nominee Barrett

 Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections, just..
USATODAY.com

Nancy Pelosi says she will seek another term as speaker if Democrats keep control of the House

 Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a vocal Democratic critic of House leadership, said she would back Pelosi if no progressive challenger surfaced.
USATODAY.com

Pack the court? Battles between Republicans and Democrats fuel clash over Supreme Court's future

 The Constitution does not set the number of justices. Created in 1789 with six, the court has veered from five to 10, settling at nine 150 years ago.
USATODAY.com

National Futures Association

Trump barnstorms FL while Biden heads for MI [Video]

Trump barnstorms FL while Biden heads for MI

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned fiercely in Florida Friday, where he and his challenger are in a statistical dead heat, while Democrat Joe Biden targeted another crucial battleground state, Michigan, where Biden said Trump is living in a "dream world." Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:55Published

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Trump does campaign blitz while Bon Jovi performs at Biden rally [Video]

Trump does campaign blitz while Bon Jovi performs at Biden rally

Donald Trump did a three-state campaign blitz on Saturday, while presidentialrival Joe Biden held drive-in rallies in Pennsylvania, with rock star Jon BonJovi lending his support.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published
Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges [Video]

Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden gave starkly contrasting messages on Saturday about the coronavirus pandemic, taking their campaigns for the White House on the road as COVID-19 cases surged again. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:25Published

Mail-in-ballots may hurt Pennsylvania's low-income voter turnout

 The Biden and Trump campaigns are both looking to grab Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes. Like many states, Pennsylvania has a relatively new vote-by-mail law..
CBS News

Biden doesn't want events to be 'super-spreaders'

 US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told supporters in Pennsylvania on Saturday that he misses up-close campaigning but doesn't want his events to..
USATODAY.com

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Battleground Tracker: Tight race in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina

 CBS News Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto breaks down the latest polling with less than two weeks until Election Day.
CBS News

Where is Jennifer Kesse?

 A young woman vanishes from her Florida condo – security footage captures a phantom figure calmly parking her car. Is it the kidnapper? "48 Hours"..
CBS News
Final election push [Video]

Final election push

Final election push and candidates are having many events in Florida.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:54Published

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Wisconsin emerges as one of the worst coronavirus hotspots in the U.S.

 Wisconsin has emerged as one of the new epicenters of COVID-19 in the U.S. Adriana Diaz takes a look inside the ICU of the state’s largest hospital.
CBS News

Trump to vote in Florida on Saturday before holding three rallies

 The president will vote in Florida before heading to rallies in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.
CBS News

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz nearly perfect as Badgers roll Illinois in Big Ten opener

 Making his first college start, Graham Mertz completed 20-of-21 passes for five touchdowns as Wisconsin rolled Illinois in the Big Ten's opener.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

U.S. presidential election 2020 | Biden, Trump rallies show sharp contrast amid as coronavirus surges again

Opinion polls show Mr. Biden leading Mr. Trump nationally, but the race is much closer in the...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Japan Today


Biden blasts Trump as U.S. COVID-19 cases mount and Pence staff endures outbreak

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence forged ahead with campaigning on Sunday despite a COVID-19 outbreak...
CBC.ca - Published

2020 Election Live Updates: Are Trump’s Rallies Helping Him?

Joe Biden released a new ad focused on shuttered bars and clubs. And The New York Post published its...
NYTimes.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump, Joe Biden Target Key States 10 Days Before Election [Video]

President Trump, Joe Biden Target Key States 10 Days Before Election

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are on a busy weekend campaign schedule just a week and a half before Election Day; Michael George reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:09Published
Trump Says If Biden Wins, Seniors Will Have No AC During Summer [Video]

Trump Says If Biden Wins, Seniors Will Have No AC During Summer

Donald Trump said on Friday that Joe Biden's energy plans would be a disaster. He said it would result in seniors not having air conditioning in the summer. Trump made his comment at a sprawling..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Alyssa Milano and Sophie Turner react to final U.S. presidential debate [Video]

Alyssa Milano and Sophie Turner react to final U.S. presidential debate

Alyssa Milano and Sophie Turner led the celebrity reactions to the final U.S. presidential debate between incumbent leader Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published