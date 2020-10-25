Special forces end suspected tanker hijacking
About 16 Special Boat Service commandos board the Nave Andromeda and regain control in seven minutes.
@dave_manchester Seven people detained after special forces end suspected hijacking on tanker off Isle of Wight… https://t.co/0eAFeVtZig 4 minutes ago
DeRuyter About 16 #SpecialBoatService #SBS commandos board the #NaveAndromeda and regain control in seven minutes 👏🏻
Seven p… https://t.co/e4yLI3TI7Y 5 minutes ago
olguitapuma RT @GlasnostGone: Our Special Forces chaps sorted it out. Seven people detained after a suspected hijacking involving stowaways on a tanker… 7 minutes ago
VEEG Media Special forces storm tanker to end suspected attempted hijacking https://t.co/YQxauSQehI 15 minutes ago
EIN Presswire: Shipping & Logistics Newswire UK special forces board tanker and detain suspected stowaways - reports https://t.co/NDaxV9uEya 23 minutes ago
Chris harman Seven people detained after special forces end suspected hijacking on tanker off Isle of Wight… https://t.co/PlM7T50nRv 27 minutes ago
SAW UK special forces board tanker and detain suspected stowaways: reports - https://t.co/lvY5VOWcXX 28 minutes ago
🐾🐾 Jenny 🌱💪🌊 RT @wwinter86: Seven people detained after special forces end suspected hijacking on tanker off Isle of Wight - Q Radio https://t.co/jxB2cU… 30 minutes ago