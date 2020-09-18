Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reporter Update: Steelers Remain Undefeated

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Reporter Update: Steelers Remain Undefeated

Reporter Update: Steelers Remain Undefeated

Steeler Nation is fired up that the team is off to its best start since 1978!

KDKA's Amy Wadas has fan reaction from the North Shore on KDKA News at 11!


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Reporter Update: Steelers To Host Fans For First Time In 2020 Season [Video]

Reporter Update: Steelers To Host Fans For First Time In 2020 Season

KDKA's Chris Hoffman provides the latest as the Steelers and Eagles will face off with fans at Heinz Field for the first time this season.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:15Published
Reporter Update: Pittsburgh Steelers To Talk With Pennsylvania Department Of Health About Fans [Video]

Reporter Update: Pittsburgh Steelers To Talk With Pennsylvania Department Of Health About Fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers say they have a talk planned with the department of health about possibly having fans next month; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:29Published
Reporter Update: No Steelers Fans Allowed At First Home Game [Video]

Reporter Update: No Steelers Fans Allowed At First Home Game

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are going to have to do things a little differently this weekend, and restaurant owners are hoping people will get detoured into their businesses to watch the game; KDKA's..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:33Published