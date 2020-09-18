Reporter Update: Steelers Remain Undefeated
Steeler Nation is fired up that the team is off to its best start since 1978!
KDKA's Amy Wadas has fan reaction from the North Shore on KDKA News at 11!
Reporter Update: Steelers To Host Fans For First Time In 2020 SeasonKDKA's Chris Hoffman provides the latest as the Steelers and Eagles will face off with fans at Heinz Field for the first time this season.
Reporter Update: Pittsburgh Steelers To Talk With Pennsylvania Department Of Health About FansThe Pittsburgh Steelers say they have a talk planned with the department of health about possibly having fans next month; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
Reporter Update: No Steelers Fans Allowed At First Home GamePittsburgh Steelers fans are going to have to do things a little differently this weekend, and restaurant owners are hoping people will get detoured into their businesses to watch the game; KDKA's..