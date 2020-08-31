Global  
 

First 'murder hornet' nest eradicated in U.S.

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:52s - Published
[NFA] Entomologists with the Washington State Department of Agriculture said it had tracked and eradicated the first Asian giant hornet nest in North America.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.


