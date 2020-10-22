Elton John Getting Own Barbie Doll

(CNN)Elton John is getting his very own Barbie doll.

The limited-edition Barbie doll, which was released on Mattel's website on Thursday, will have a glittery top and flared denim complete with the singer's initials.

Her multi-colored "Elton" bomber jacket has stars on its sleeves and rainbow stripes on its hem.

"The Elton John Barbie doll is a bold collaboration that personifies two cultural icons and honors the extraordinary artistry and musicianship of a stellar performer," the doll's description on the Mattel website reads.