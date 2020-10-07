Global  
 

Police Car T-Boned by Toyota Prius

Occurred on October 23, 2020 / Budapest, Hungary
Police Car T-Boned by Toyota Prius

Police Car T-Boned by Toyota Prius

Occurred on October 23, 2020 / Budapest, Hungary Info from Licensor: "I was going through an intersection with a police car next to me.

The path was blocked so we couldn't make it to the other side in time.

The lights switched and a Toyota Prius T-boned the police car only missing me by about one meter.

A perfect example of how a series of small mistakes can lead to a serious accident and that you should always make sure it is safe to cross the road."


