Pro-Trump Caravans Drive Through Manhattan, Brooklyn CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:48s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:48s - Published Pro-Trump Caravans Drive Through Manhattan, Brooklyn Traffic was snarled, objects were thrown at cars and several arrests were made as caravan rallies traveled through Manhattan and Brooklyn in support of President Donald Trump on Sunday; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports. 0

