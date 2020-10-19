Cam Newton: 'I Wasn't Good Enough'

Bucky Brooks: Kyle Shanahan can't rely on Jimmy G to control the 49ers offense | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



Bucky Brooks joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmnauel Acho to discuss who should have more faith in their quarterback; The New England Patriots with Cam Newton, or the San Francisco 49ers with Jimmy.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:21 Published 2 days ago

Cam Newton Critical Of Himself, Says Pats Are Out Of Excuses



Cam Newton didn't pull any punches when assessing his own play and the entire Patriots offense. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:37 Published 3 days ago