Shaun and Kynzi Hollander Are This Week's Hometown Heroes

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 1 day ago

Com.

Only on 44news tonight --- doom and gloom brought on by covid-19 - and the election is taking a toll on millions.

That's why we want to end your friday with ---- a story sure to warm your heart.

In tonight's hometown hero-- 44news reporter megan diventi introduces us to a father- daughter duo--- who are making it their mission to recognize our*nation's heroes.

"the response has been great...it's been over the top."

For shaun and kynzi hollander of newburgh--- it's through their music-- they've been able to develop a closer bond--- nat song--- "it's basically praying for the soldiers and their families throughout the entire song."

The dad and daughter duo--- starting their song writing journey as a "challenge"-- "it actually started with us doing a writing contest with our teacher and it kind of just built into this."

The song---- called a soldier's sacrifice-- shaun writing the song--and 13- year-old kynzie--- brining it to life--- "i was not a veteran, but we love our country, we love veterans, they mean the world to us.

My grandfather, her great- grandfather served our country so that's where it comes from.

We felt like it was long overdue."

Nat song--- and so--together they spent nearly 7 months brainstorming-- writing---and finding the right words to put into song-- "each chorus is a different prayer--it doesn't repeat the same chorus over and over."

But the part that really tugs at their heart strings the most -- honoring those missing in action.

"we didn't actually just come up with words, it's something we sat down and she sings it from her heart and i write it from my heart."

And for this pair of hometown heroes---they are paying a special tribute---to our true america heroes.

"regardless of where the song goes, we created something that's special to her and i, that we will have forever."

That was megan diventi reporting.

As a way to help our local veterans---the duo have a fundraiser going - for the honor flight of southern indiana..

You can find a link to their merchandise