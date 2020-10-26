Shaun and Kynzi Hollander Are This Week's Hometown Heroes
Only on 44news tonight --- doom and gloom brought on by covid-19 - and the election is taking a toll on millions.
That's why we want to end your friday with ---- a story sure to warm your heart.
In tonight's hometown hero-- 44news reporter megan diventi introduces us to a father- daughter duo--- who are making it their mission to recognize our*nation's heroes.
"the response has been great...it's been over the top."
For shaun and kynzi hollander of newburgh--- it's through their music-- they've been able to develop a closer bond--- nat song--- "it's basically praying for the soldiers and their families throughout the entire song."
The dad and daughter duo--- starting their song writing journey as a "challenge"-- "it actually started with us doing a writing contest with our teacher and it kind of just built into this."
The song---- called a soldier's sacrifice-- shaun writing the song--and 13- year-old kynzie--- brining it to life--- "i was not a veteran, but we love our country, we love veterans, they mean the world to us.
My grandfather, her great- grandfather served our country so that's where it comes from.
We felt like it was long overdue."
Nat song--- and so--together they spent nearly 7 months brainstorming-- writing---and finding the right words to put into song-- "each chorus is a different prayer--it doesn't repeat the same chorus over and over."
But the part that really tugs at their heart strings the most -- honoring those missing in action.
"we didn't actually just come up with words, it's something we sat down and she sings it from her heart and i write it from my heart."
And for this pair of hometown heroes---they are paying a special tribute---to our true america heroes.
"regardless of where the song goes, we created something that's special to her and i, that we will have forever."
That was megan diventi reporting.
As a way to help our local veterans---the duo have a fundraiser going - for the honor flight of southern indiana..
You can find a link to their merchandise