The Cleveland Heights Police Department is investigating an incident involving a man walking around carrying a gun and allegedly telling someone he was “going to kill Black people.”

🌈🎶✊🏽Black Rocker Chick All In for #Kamala2020 🔺🔺URGENT for CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH:🔺🔺# Please be aware of this and be extra cautious as you go about your business.… https://t.co/tniyJnwFI9 5 hours ago

ernest w. durbin iii I don’t even know what to say about this that won’t raise suspicion of police or make my loved ones worry about me. https://t.co/dSWvufAUxE 4 hours ago

Denise Hall RT @PeggyGallek : Cleveland Heights police investigating after man walking with rifle allegedly said he was 'going to kill Black people' htt… 3 hours ago

Tena Yoder 🌻 RT @fox8news : Cleveland Heights police investigating after man walking with rifle allegedly said he was ‘going to kill Black people’ https:… 3 hours ago

💜Always A Heather in #KHiveForever RT @MacTad : 🔺🔺URGENT for CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH:🔺🔺# Please be aware of this and be extra cautious as you go about your business. #Cleveland … 3 hours ago