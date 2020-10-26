Jeep Junkies Trunk-or-Treat

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 5 days ago

Lite drive-in the moon- the moon-lite drive-in theater partnered with the wabash valley jeep junkies for its 3rd annual trunk-or-treat tonight.

In order for this event to happen... everyone had to follow some safety rules.

Jeeps had to be several feet apart.

They were parked in a "u" shape by the moonlite staff.

The jeep junkies passed out the candy to eager trick-or-treaters.

Viewers got to catch the addams family cartoon.

A member of the jeep junkies says there were benefits to adding extra safety precautions.

"with the 6 foot distance we actually have more time to spend with each of the families which i do like.

When they come through so fast a lot of times there so close together you just hand out candy and they go on."

The wabash valley jeep junkies plan on doing more