Jeep Junkies Trunk-or-Treat
Lite drive-in the moon- the moon-lite drive-in theater partnered with the wabash valley jeep junkies for its 3rd annual trunk-or-treat tonight.
In order for this event to happen... everyone had to follow some safety rules.
Jeeps had to be several feet apart.
They were parked in a "u" shape by the moonlite staff.
The jeep junkies passed out the candy to eager trick-or-treaters.
Viewers got to catch the addams family cartoon.
A member of the jeep junkies says there were benefits to adding extra safety precautions.
"with the 6 foot distance we actually have more time to spend with each of the families which i do like.
When they come through so fast a lot of times there so close together you just hand out candy and they go on."
The wabash valley jeep junkies plan on doing more