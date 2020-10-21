Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Walks Out Of '60 Minutes' Interview

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:22s - Published
President Trump Walks Out Of '60 Minutes' Interview

President Trump Walks Out Of '60 Minutes' Interview

Sunday, "60 Minutes" aired its interview with President Donald Trump, the one he walked out on last week.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump posts '60 Minutes' interview before it airs

President Trump posted an unedited interview with "60 Minutes" before the scheduled air date this...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsCBS 2Eurasia ReviewWorldNewsNewsyNewsmaxCTV News


Trump lambasts Leslie Stahl for pressing him on 'tough questions': 'That's no way to talk'

President Trump, in a testy interview with CBS's Lesly Stahl, chastized the veteran reporter telling...
FOXNews.com - Published

Eye Opener: Trump rallies voters in battleground Pennsylvania

President Trump traveled to the key state of Pennsylvania to appeal to voters while Joe Biden...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

girolamo5151

jake4u48 Trump walks off like a baby https://t.co/sKDuUp6dxZ 14 minutes ago

CharlesDeRose3

Charles De Rose RT @Cytation_X: Donald Trump Walks Out on '60 Minutes' — Full Interview | Now This https://t.co/xDJgjBxzfR via @YouTube This lady was a com… 41 minutes ago

Cytation_X

Economy Down Donald Trump Walks Out on '60 Minutes' — Full Interview | Now This https://t.co/xDJgjBxzfR via @YouTube This lady w… https://t.co/DwKC9RlYGj 1 hour ago

drnoir33

Matthew Berger @realDonaldTrump is pathetic. He has wanted to be on 60 Minutes his entire life...and then he petulantly walks out… https://t.co/LXZaKTg9Zb 1 hour ago

c_lee_

Chris Donny got his feelings hurt, so he does the Presidential thing and throws a fit and walks out. Please vote. https://t.co/JIZ2zYacJD 3 hours ago

KerryBostonFan

Kerry Kelley OMG 60 Minutes interview of Trump is so telling. He's pathetic. Crying about questions being so hard. Constantly sp… https://t.co/rcltN2k9AC 3 hours ago

IanScheuring

Ian Scheuring The moment where President Trump walks away in the middle of the 60 Minutes interview. https://t.co/OeJq3BWfWL 3 hours ago

RitaOHandley

Rita O'Handley Trump's true colors come out. What a WUSS, walks away bcse he doesn't like the questions. As soon as Leslie asks… https://t.co/u0PwqnLAXO 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pelosi Would Seek Another Term If Democrats Keep Majority [Video]

Pelosi Would Seek Another Term If Democrats Keep Majority

Liz Lynch/Getty Images Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she would seek another term as House Speaker if Democrats keep control of the house following the November election in an interview with..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Exclusive one-on-one interview with Vice President Pence about battleground Michigan [Video]

Exclusive one-on-one interview with Vice President Pence about battleground Michigan

Vice President Mike Pence is talking one-on-one with 7 Action News' Jim Kiertzner and responding to President Trump talking about Michigan and Governor Whitmer in the final debate last night.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:00Published
Trump Biden Debate Much More Traditional Than The First [Video]

Trump Biden Debate Much More Traditional Than The First

It was a more traditional debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden last night. After a chaotic first debate, this time, each candidate had his mic cut off for the first two..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:41Published