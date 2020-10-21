President Trump Walks Out Of '60 Minutes' Interview CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:22s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:22s - Published President Trump Walks Out Of '60 Minutes' Interview Sunday, "60 Minutes" aired its interview with President Donald Trump, the one he walked out on last week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this jake4u48 Trump walks off like a baby https://t.co/sKDuUp6dxZ 14 minutes ago Charles De Rose RT @Cytation_X: Donald Trump Walks Out on '60 Minutes' — Full Interview | Now This https://t.co/xDJgjBxzfR via @YouTube This lady was a com… 41 minutes ago Economy Down Donald Trump Walks Out on '60 Minutes' — Full Interview | Now This https://t.co/xDJgjBxzfR via @YouTube This lady w… https://t.co/DwKC9RlYGj 1 hour ago Matthew Berger @realDonaldTrump is pathetic. He has wanted to be on 60 Minutes his entire life...and then he petulantly walks out… https://t.co/LXZaKTg9Zb 1 hour ago Chris Donny got his feelings hurt, so he does the Presidential thing and throws a fit and walks out. Please vote. https://t.co/JIZ2zYacJD 3 hours ago Kerry Kelley OMG 60 Minutes interview of Trump is so telling. He's pathetic. Crying about questions being so hard. Constantly sp… https://t.co/rcltN2k9AC 3 hours ago Ian Scheuring The moment where President Trump walks away in the middle of the 60 Minutes interview. https://t.co/OeJq3BWfWL 3 hours ago Rita O'Handley Trump's true colors come out. What a WUSS, walks away bcse he doesn't like the questions. As soon as Leslie asks… https://t.co/u0PwqnLAXO 3 hours ago