Famous Fly! Kamala Harris Confirms She Also Saw the Fly on Pence’s Head During the Debate!



VP hopeful Kama Harris confirmed to MSNBC host Rachel Maddow that she, too, saw the fly on VP Mike Pence’s head during the debate. Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more.

Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:59 Published 2 weeks ago