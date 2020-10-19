WCBI News at 10- 10/25/2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 minutes ago

Show open the mastermind behind one of the south's most photographed and copied neighborhoods has died.

éé dan camp passed away early this morning.éé wcbi's aundrea self has more on the legacy camp leaves in starkville.éé é camp, a developer, created starkville's cotton district, a thriving community located near the mississippi state campus.

The cotton district has been studied, written about and imitated in the 50 years of camp's management.

Camp began his project in 1969, renovating and rebuilding an area that was once home to workers at the cotton mill.

His idea was to connect housing for students to the university and the city of starkville in a walkable, livable space.

The houses are designed with new orleans and old town alexandria, virginia in mind.

He build townhouses and apartments and created a sense of community.

Restaurants and businesses moved in to the cotton district, serving not only the students but, the greater starkville area and visitors each year.

Camp served starkville as mayor from 2005 to 2009.

He was a strong supporter of building a new city hall downtown and keeping the central police station at the city center.

Camp was committed to an arts community in starkville, often behind the scenes.

A graduate of mississippi state, he shared his knowledge in the classroom, serves on the starkville school board and remained a supporter of public education.

Camp is survived by his wife gemma, sons robert and bon, their families, and countless friends and colleagues.

Dan camp was 79 years old.

Arrangements have not been announced.

éé we'll have more on camp's life and work tomorrow on wcbi news.éé it's been looking and feeling a lot like fall for the last several days with overcast skies and a little bit of mist and light rain.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue for the next several days with more rain expected wednesday into thursday.

We'll be in for another cool down by the end of the week.

Tropical update: tropical storm zeta has formed south of cuba.

The storm is expected to enter the gulf and intensify into a category 1 hurricane by tuesday.

Fortunately, conditions near the shore aren't great for hurricane development, which means the storm won't be able to intensify much.

Still, louisiana, southern mississippi, southern alabama, and the florida panhandle could see flooding rain, gusty winds, and storm surge on wednesday.

The storm will move northward and largely pass east of our area as another storm system pushes it out of the way.

Sunday night: mostly cloudy conditions continue overnight with some patchy mist or drizzle the mississippi state department of health will resume covid-19 cases and deaths on monday.éé case numbers, hospitalizations, recoveries,and other data for sunday will also be posted on the website.

éé columbus police are investigating a saturday night shooting.

éé police chief fred shelton says the gunfire happened on forrest boulevard around 9pm.

éé the victim received treatment at baptist memorial hospital.

éé officers are looking for at least one suspect.

éé if you have any information call golden triangle crime stoppers.

éé a second columbus shooting leaves another man injured.

éé police chief fred shelton says this time the incident happened on gregory road around 10:30.

éé the victim was taken to baptist memorial hospital.

éé this incident is under investigation.

éé again, if you have any information call golden triangle crime stoppers.

éé the number is there on your screen.

éé president trump is on the campaign trail with stops in new hampshire and maine.

éé amid a new covid-19 surge around large parts of the country.

éé vice president mike pence's chief of staff and other aides have also tested positive.

éé cbs news correspondent tom hanson has the latest from new york.éé president trump raised fresh questions about whether he will accept the results of the november third election...just nine days away.

13:23:39 my biggest fear, my biggest risk.

The millions of unsolicited ballots.

People are getting ballots that don't want them.

They don't even know why they're getting them.

And at a rally in new hampshire , the president said again the coronavirus will soon be ''rounding the turn,'' with or without a vaccine.

His comments come as a new covid-19 wave grips much of the country.

Late saturday, it was revealed that vice president mike pence's chief of staff and several aides have tested positive.

The vice president...who heads the white house coronavirus task force... tested negative.

The white house chief of staff defended pence's public campaigning despite potentially being exposed...and sparked new controversy with this exchange.

Meadows: ''we're not going to control the pandemic, we get vaccines, therapeutics, other mitigations, tapper: why aren't we going to get control of the pandemic?

Meadows: "because it is a contagious virus, just like the flu.'' former vice president joe biden issued a statement saying, in part, ''white house chief of staff mark meadows stunningly admitted this morning that the administration has given up on even trying to control this pandemic, that they've given up on their basic duty to protect the american people.'' on saturday in pennsylvania, biden focused on the president's pandemic response.

''this is gonna be a dark winter ahead unless we change our ways.'' a new cbs news battleground tracker poll shows biden has an edge over trump in florida, he leads in north carolina, and the two are tied in georgia.

Tom hanson/cbs news/new york.

On this weeks mom to mom, mandy is creating spooky mummy candles for halloween .éé and it's cool way to get the entire family involved.

éé mom to mom is after the break.

éé intro halloween is right around the corner and mandy is making mummy candles for spooky decorations.

éé here's mom to mom.

éé we're going to mummify your candle holders for halloween today on "mum to mum."

Decorating for halloween is so much fun, and we look for really fun things to do with the kids.

This diy project with candle holders is really fun and super easy and really inexpensive.

All you need to do is go to the dollar tree.

This beautiful candle holder is just a dollar.

You can find all your stuff there.

Then you're going to need some gauze, which is really inexpensive as well, some googly eyes, also you can get at the dollar tree, some crafter's tape.

You can also use a glue gun, but we like crafter's tape because it gets messy with the glue gun, and five- year-olds can work this really well.

And then you want to find some tea lamps, which you can get at walmart or any store, really.

And then that's when you start to build your little mummy candle.

Basically, you take your candle holder and the gauze, and you just start wrapping around it.

The beauty with gauze is you don't really need any tape.

It just sticks to itself.

Next, we're going to add our googly eyes.

Tape the back of the eyes, and then post it right onto your mummy candle holder.

Then you take your tea light and just put it in there.

And then it glows beautifully at night when you're sitting at home and enjoying a movie or whatever it is that you're watching on tv.

And you have these beautiful, cute halloween candles.

This idea we just love so much.

It's a really inexpensive way to just enjoy and decorate for halloween.

If you have any tips, we'd love to hear them.

And, as always, moms, we'll see you on the next mom to mom.

Every year around this time, you hear some predictions about how the weather this winter will shape up.éé but one way of figuring out how much snow we can expect is a little wilder than the others.

éé meteorologist trevor birchett shows us in this week's weather whys.éé i've heard some pretty crazy weather myths and urban legends...we've even talked about a few here on weather whys.

But my favorite by far is the theory of persimmon seeds and how they relate to winter weather.

The wives' tale goes that you should cut the seed in half and take a look at the shape of the kernel inside.

A spoon shaped kernel means we'll be getting plenty of snow.

A fork shaped kernel means we'll be fairly mild, while a knife shaped kernel means we'll stay cold.

Noell from noxapater sent us this photo, and it appears to show a spoon in the seed.

Now not to spoil the fun, but of course there is no scientific basis behind this.

Science says we're going into a la nina winter, which means we'll more than likely stay warm and dry.

Long story short, don't count on snow this year, but crazier things have happened.

If you have persimmon seeds, cut them open and send them into us.

We can see how accurate they were once the season is over!

You can also send us your weather questions to our email address or on facebook and twitter.

With this week's weather whys, i'm meteorologist trevor birchett.

It's been looking and feeling a lot like fall for the last several days with overcast skies and a little bit of mist and light rain.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue for the next several days with more rain expected wednesday into thursday.

We'll be in for another cool down by the end of the week.

Tropical update: tropical storm zeta has formed south of cuba.

The storm is expected to enter the gulf and intensify into a category 1 hurricane by tuesday.

Fortunately, conditions near the shore aren't great for hurricane development, which means the storm won't be able to intensify much.

Still, louisiana, southern mississippi, southern alabama, and the florida panhandle could see flooding rain, gusty winds, and storm surge on wednesday.

The storm will move northward and largely pass east of our area as another storm system pushes it out of the way.

Sunday night: mostly cloudy conditions continue overnight with some patchy mist or drizzle possible.

Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 50s tonight with light northwesterly winds.

Monday: some spots could see some light drizzle monday morning, but no major rain is expected.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy, but a few lucky spots could see a peek of sunshine or two.

Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Tuesday-thursday: while most of tuesday will be dry, some showers from tropical storm zeta could move in late in the day.

Our best chance for rain and storms will be through the day wednesday as a cold front approaches from the west.

Depending on how close zeta comes to us, we could also see some gusty winds wednesday, but no major severe weather is expected.

Rain will begin to slack off late wednesday night and, aside from some morning showers, most of thursday looks dry.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the 70s.

Morning lows will be in the low 60s.

Friday-sunday: the end of the week and the weekend will be dry, which is good news for any halloween plans.

Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the 60s and morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

Some clouds will stick around, but it appears we will see at least a little sunshine mixed in, especially on saturday.

To get the latest forecast anytime, download the wcbi news app or visit our website at wcbi.com/weather.

You can also get the latest weather updates on facebook, twitter, and instagram.

It's been looking and feeling a lot like fall for the last several days with overcast skies and a little bit of mist and light rain.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue for the next several days with more rain expected wednesday into thursday.

We'll be in for another cool down by the end of the week.

Tropical update: tropical storm zeta has formed south of cuba.

The storm is expected to enter the gulf and intensify into a category 1 hurricane by tuesday.

Fortunately, conditions near the shore aren't great for hurricane development, which means the storm won't be able to intensify much.

Still, louisiana, southern mississippi, southern alabama, and the florida panhandle could see flooding rain, gusty winds, and storm surge on wednesday.

The storm will move northward and largely pass east of our area as another storm system pushes it out of the way.

Sunday night: mostly cloudy conditions continue overnight with some patchy mist or drizzle possible.

Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 50s tonight with light northwesterly winds.

Monday: some spots could see some light drizzle monday morning, but no major rain is expected.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy, but a few lucky spots could see a peek of sunshine or two.

Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Tuesday-thursday: while most of tuesday will be dry, some showers from tropical storm zeta could move in late in the day.

Our best chance for rain and storms will be another week and another loss for the ole miss rebels...courtney recaps the game, next in sports during week five of the s-e-c season hosting auburn, ole miss football watching as the 4th quarter clock ran down and with two timeouts remaining saw the chance of the rebels second win slip away in case you missed it -- allow me to set the scene following a 3 and out, with the 28-27 lead and two- timeouts, the auburn tigers were back on offense with just 2:25 to go the tigers ensuing drive would occupy one minute and fourteen seconds of the remaining time, ending with not only a 58 yard touchdown connection between quarterback bo nix and wide receiver seth williams, but a completed 2-point conversion ultimately, it left ole miss with only seconds to pull off a miracle and left everyone else wondering what happened to the rebels time management as auburn went on to get the 35-28 win kiffin: "you want to conserve them as long as you can in situations.

Unfortunate kenny drops that or it would've been a crazy ending there."

Corral: "every time we practice we practice two minutes, one minute fourty-five, one minute twenty,one minute twenty seconds, 2 timeouts, one timeout...we practice this stuff every single day and that's what i told the offense.

You know, we didn't get it done.

We need to go back to work.

Like i said that's all we really can do.

Even when we felt like we did what we were supposed to do during the week.

We did the extra stuff.

We did everything right and it still doesn't go your way."

Clearly a lot of frustation after the loss -- coach kiffin calling the game the toughest one so far to swallow kiffin also took to twitter following the game to critize southeastern conference officiating kiffin retweeting this from an ole miss fan that shows video of an ole miss kickoff hitting auburn running back shaun shivers hand which was ruled a touchback after the ruling claimed the ball did not touch shivers coach kiffin saying in his postgame press conference saturday the play was reviewed however the game was not paused for a full review kiffin could face a fine from the sec following his comments the associated press releasing week 8 of its top 25 football poll.... and it is a crazy one following the big ten getting its start saturday...pac-12 teams are listed although the conference's season won't start until november however it seems right now we have death, taxes and clemson and alabama consistently being ranked as the top two teams in the country right now both teams staying perfect following clemson's 47-21 win over syracuse and alabama's 48-17 win over tennessee nearly identical scores --- how crazy is that?

Right now, only four teams from the southeastern conference being ranked in the poll...again, 2nd ranked alabama, 5th ranked georgia, 8th ranked texas a&m and 10th ranked florida what's probably the talk of the ranking right now is indiana cracking in for the hoosier's highest ranking since 1993 after beating penn state saturday, the nittany lions originally ranked as the 8th team in the country now at number 18 should be interesting to see how the rankings continue to shake up as football teams continues to resume play over in juco football -- saturday featured a defensive battle for the i-c-c indians playing coahoma the indians struggling with turnovers as the offense found itself committing five however, the defense able to make up by forcing the tigers to turn the ball over four times although coahoma found a way to make a break for the endzone with 5 remaining in the game, i-c-c defensive back takorian porter coming up with the huge interception in the endzone as i- c-c went on to secure the 19-14 win the indians defense held the tigers to 291 yards of total offense i-c-c head football coach sean cannon talked about the win after the game, take a listen cannon: "that was your typical college football game.

Battled back and forth.

We knew coahoma was a good football team playing them the first time.

Had some big plays on them we eliminated their big plays, got a lot of turnovers and we turned it over way too much but you know the defense was able to bail the offense out today and so it was good to get a win for sure."

The indians return home to host mississippi delta saturday october 31st for homecoming a former ole miss rebel tests positive for covid- 19...more on that when we come back welcome back -- it's one thing for n-f-l teams to have to battle through injuries all season, however now teams are finding themselves consistently battling against covid-19 impacts buffalo bills tight end and former ole miss rebel dawson knox becomes one of the most recent to be placed on the reserve/covid-19 list the news announced on saturday, that knox tested positive for the coronavirus and was unavailable for the bills sunday match-up against the new york jets knox led all buffalo tight ends in receiving with 93 yards, averaging 15.5 yards per catch on six receptions buffalo still able to pull out the win against the jets, 18-10 to improve to 5-2 overall the n-f-l already in week 7 of the season ... take a look at some scores the detroit lions beat the atlanta falcons in a squeaker 23-22 after winning five straight, the trucks stops here for the titans...tennessee falls to pittsburgh 27-24 without dak prescott, the dallas cowboys suffering...dallas losing to the washington football team 25- 3... we're going to take a quick break but when we come back maddie will have a final look at