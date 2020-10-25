Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Grand County Sheriff organizes volunteers to help winterize mountain homes of fire evacuees

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 06:04s - Published
Grand County Sheriff organizes volunteers to help winterize mountain homes of fire evacuees

Grand County Sheriff organizes volunteers to help winterize mountain homes of fire evacuees

As temperatures plunge, evacuees worry about pipes bursting in their mountain homes.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Volunteer step in to help winterize properties in fire evacuation zones [Video]

Volunteer step in to help winterize properties in fire evacuation zones

Volunteer step in to help winterize properties in fire evacuation zones.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:10Published
LA County Sheriff's Deputies Participate In New De-Escalation Training Course In South LA [Video]

LA County Sheriff's Deputies Participate In New De-Escalation Training Course In South LA

A group of Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies on Saturday participated in a new de-escalation training course. Jasmine Viel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:39Published
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Injured In Assault; 1 Arrested [Video]

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Injured In Assault; 1 Arrested

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was in the hospital after being assaulted in South Los Angeles. Jasmine Viel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:29Published