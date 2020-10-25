Grand County Sheriff organizes volunteers to help winterize mountain homes of fire evacuees
As temperatures plunge, evacuees worry about pipes bursting in their mountain homes.
Volunteer step in to help winterize properties in fire evacuation zonesVolunteer step in to help winterize properties in fire evacuation zones.
