Jeep® 4xe models meet Juventus champions

The new video showcases comparisons between the iconic SUV brand and formidable Juventus team.

Its reveal comes at tonight’s fixture between the Bianconeri and Crotone, which sees Jeep® 4xe logo feature prominently on the Black & Whites’ jersey and highlights the plug-in hybrid electric technology’s synthesis of off-road capability and green efficiencies.

Only two months ago, Jeep and Juventus celebrated their ninth Italian title running: a feat that was highlighted through “Champions in Charge”, which worked to evoke leadership and demonstrate the new plug-in hybrid electric technology of the Renegade and Compass 4xe.

The winning combination of Juventus and Jeep – which began in 2012 – continues to follow shared goals of pushing boundaries and exploring new routes.

Now is the time to face the new sports season and the new challenges of mobility.