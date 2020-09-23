Halloween hair: Carole Baskin step-by-step

In a candid interview with the U.K.-based publication Pink News, Carole Baskin broke big news. The “Tiger King” star revealed that she has “always considered myself to be bisexual.” “Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband.” Baskin then described herself as a “tomboy” growing up, according to HuffPost. The 59-year-old Baskin said she began to explore her sexuality in the 1980s.
