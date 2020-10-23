Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Poles protest at churches over near-total abortion ban

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Poles protest at churches over near-total abortion ban

Poles protest at churches over near-total abortion ban

Police in Poland's capital Warsaw scuffled with protesters as demonstrations, which followed a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal imposing a near-total ban on abortion, moved outside churches on Sunday (October 25).


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Warsaw Warsaw Capital of Poland

Thousands protest against COVID-19 curbs in Poland [Video]

Thousands protest against COVID-19 curbs in Poland

Police used tear gas on several occasions as thousands of people protested in Warsaw against restrictions aimed at curbing the surging epidemic.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:57Published

Poland's president has coronavirus, apologizes to contacts

 WARSAW: Polish President Andrzej Duda says he feels well despite testing positive for the coronavirus, and he apologized Saturday to everyone who must quarantine..
WorldNews
Protesters march in Poland against abortion ban [Video]

Protesters march in Poland against abortion ban

Tens of thousands of people protested across Poland on Friday in defiance of tight coronavirus restrictions, following Thursday's ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal that imposes a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly Roman Catholic country. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:26Published

Poland abortion ruling: Protests spread across the country

 Protesters rally in Warsaw and other cities after a court toughens already strict rules.
BBC News

Poland Poland Country in Central Europe

'America loves Poland': Trump brings Poles and Americans closer [Video]

'America loves Poland': Trump brings Poles and Americans closer

Trump's leadership style has fostered huge support in Poland, with both US and Polish presidents claiming that the current relations between the countries are "at the best they have ever been".

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:17Published

Poland abortion ruling: Protesters disrupt church services

 Women chant "we are sick of this" as they stage unusual protests inside churches across Poland.
BBC News
Protests in Poland against strict abortion law [Video]

Protests in Poland against strict abortion law

On Friday protesters marched through many cities in Poland, after a top court declared it illegal to abort in cases of foetal malformation, because it is considered “incompatible” with the Polish constitution. 98% of legal abortions in the country in 2019 were carried out because of foetal abnormalities. Now, women in Poland are only allowed to terminate their pregnancy in cases of rape, incest or when the mother’s health is at risk. Opposition parties in Poland, the European Union's human rights commissioner and international human rights organisations criticized the court's decision as violating women's rights. Protests defied a COVID-19 related ban on gatherings. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Poland's president tests positive as protests against restrictions continue

 Polish President Andrzej Duda says he feels well despite testing positive for the coronavirus, and he apologised Saturday to everyone who must quarantine because..
New Zealand Herald

Constitutional Tribunal (Poland) Constitutional Tribunal (Poland)

Related news from verified sources

Scuffles with police as Poles protest in front of churches against near-total ban on abortion

Police in Poland's capital Warsaw scuffled with protesters as demonstrations, which followed a ruling...
SBS - Published


Tweets about this

mucketymucks

Angela RT @USRealityCheck: Poles Protest Abortion Ban in Churches and on Streets Women’s rights activists furious over a tightening of Poland’s al… 9 hours ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 Poles Protest Abortion Ban in Churches and on Streets Women’s rights activists furious over a tightening of Poland’… https://t.co/VzGbptf7nt 9 hours ago