Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chileans vote to draft a new constitution

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Chileans vote to draft a new constitution

Chileans vote to draft a new constitution

Chileans poured into the country's main squares Sunday night after a majority voted to draft a new constitution.

Bryan Wood reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chileans Chileans

Celebrations in Chile as voters back rewriting constitution [Video]

Celebrations in Chile as voters back rewriting constitution

Chileans vote overwhelmingly to tear up dictatorship-era charter in favour of new citizen-written constitution.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:58Published

Chile's choice: Out with the old, in with the new?

 After a year of often violent protests, Chileans get to decide whether they want a new constitution.
BBC News
Chile referendum fears: Protests against redrafting constitution [Video]

Chile referendum fears: Protests against redrafting constitution

Hundreds of Chileans have been campaigning every Saturday.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:11Published
Chile referendum: Will Chileans opt for a new constitution? [Video]

Chile referendum: Will Chileans opt for a new constitution?

What other countries can learn from Chile's constitutional referendum.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Chile votes to replace Pinochet-era constitution: early referendum results

The current document was created in the 1980s under a right-wing military dictatorship. With a small...
Deutsche Welle - Published

‘An End to the Chapter of Dictatorship’: Chileans Vote to Draft a New Constitution

Voters overwhelmingly approved a bid to scrap the charter inherited from Gen. Augusto Pinochet’s...
NYTimes.com - Published

Chile's choice: Out with the old, in with the new?

After a year of often violent protests, Chileans get to decide whether they want a new constitution.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Chile referendum: Voters to decide on changing constitution [Video]

Chile referendum: Voters to decide on changing constitution

Protesters in Chile make a final push ahead of a referendum that could rewrite the constitution.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:39Published