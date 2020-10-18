Watch: BJP workers hoist Indian flag at PDP office; 3 detained at Lal Chowk
Several people, reportedly BJP workers gathered outside PDP office in Jammu to hoist the Indian flag.
People were seen trying to hoist the national flag over Jammu and Kashmir's state flag.
Three people, claiming to be BJP workers from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, were on Monday detained while trying to hoist the tricolour at the historic clock tower near the city centre here, officials said.
Three people tried to hoist the tricolour at 'Ghanta Ghar' (clock tower) in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk here early Monday morning, the officials said.
They said the trio, claiming to be BJP workers from Kupwara district of north Kashmir, raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and in favour of the party and tried to hoist the tricolour at the clock tower.
However, the police swung into action and took them into custody.
This comes after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s recent remarks on the national flag.
Mufti said she won’t raise tricolour flag till J&K state flag is restored.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti came under attack for her comments on Indian flag. Mufti recently said she won't raise the tricolour till J&K state flag is restored. She made the comments with the flag of erstwhile J&K state on her table. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad called her comments anti-national. He said, “We condemn how Mehbooba Mufti has insulted the Indian tricolour. Her statement that she won't raise the tricolour until the J&K state flag is restored via Article 370 - there can't be any comment more objectionable than this. The tricolour is India's national flag. Jammu & Kashmir is an inviolable part of India. Article 370 was removed as per Constitutional process. Both Houses of Parliament cleared it. Today, J&K has good administration, strict action against terror. People are happy there. To such a statement about not raising the tricolour till the state flag is restored, we want to say - Article 370 will never be restored. It has ended. One nation can't have two symbols, two chiefs. There can't be two flags.”
Jammu and Kashmir police Monday detained three BJP leaders from Kupwara who tried raise tricolour at Clock tower, Lal Chowk, Srinagar.
