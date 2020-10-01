Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton: It's hard for anyone to beat him

Lewis Hamilton has won at the Portugal Grand Prix to beat Michael Schumacher's91 win record. Hamilton took the 91st win of his career at Sunday’s EifelGrand Prix, 14 years and 10 days after Schumacher drove to his final victoryin China. For most it seemed inconceivable that Schumacher’s extraordinarytally would be beaten, but Hamilton can become the most decorated driver thesport has seen with a record-equalling seventh world championship almostcertain to follow this year.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
THE STALKER Movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: The man only known as the Stalker, is looking for the Hamilton's, and is willing to kill anyone who gets in his way. Embark on this horror, mystery,..
Two Thousand Maniacs! Movie Trailer (1964) - Plot synopsis: Six people are lured into a small Deep South town for a Centennial celebration where the residents proceed to kill them one by one as revenge..