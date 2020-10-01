Global  
 

Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton: It's hard for anyone to beat him

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Credit: BBC Breakfast.

1996 Formula One World Champion Damon Hill speaks toBBC Breakfast about Lewis Hamilton's legacy, after the driver surpassedMichael Schumacher's F1 race victory record.


Lewis Hamilton stands alone in Formula One after 92nd victory

 After growing up watching Michael Schumacher’s triumphs on television, Lewis Hamilton now stands above him and alone in Formula One history with 92 victories...
Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races [Video]

Lewis Hamilton wins a record 92 races

Lewis Hamilton has won at the Portugal Grand Prix to beat Michael Schumacher's91 win record. Hamilton took the 91st win of his career at Sunday’s EifelGrand Prix, 14 years and 10 days after Schumacher drove to his final victoryin China. For most it seemed inconceivable that Schumacher’s extraordinarytally would be beaten, but Hamilton can become the most decorated driver thesport has seen with a record-equalling seventh world championship almostcertain to follow this year.

Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher's win record at the Portuguese Grand Prix

 Lewis Hamilton passes Valtteri Bottas to take a commanding victory in the Portuguese Grand Prix and break Formula 1's all-time win record.
