Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnson looks to defuse Tory rebellion over free school meals

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Johnson looks to defuse Tory rebellion over free school meals

Johnson looks to defuse Tory rebellion over free school meals

Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to increase funding for the poorestfamilies over Christmas in an attempt to head off a damaging revolt over freeschool meals.

The Times quoted allies of the Prime Minister as saying work wasunder way on providing additional support for eligible pupils outside termtime.

There was no immediate response to the reports from Downing Street.

Sucha move is likely to be seen as a partial climbdown by the Government in itsstruggle with footballer Marcus Rashford, who has been spearheading demandsfor free meals to be extended in England over the school holidays.

However, itwas unclear whether it would be enough to defuse the growing anger on the Torybenches as more MPs continued to speak out against the Government’s handlingof the issue.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson condemned for ‘appalling’ Tory alliance with neo-Nazi and anti-Muslim parties across Europe

 Boris Johnson is facing growing condemnation for an “appalling” Tory alliance with neo-Nazi and anti-Muslim parties across Europe, as a Conservative peer..
WorldNews
Boris Johnson marks start of Poppy Appeal [Video]

Boris Johnson marks start of Poppy Appeal

Boris Johnson recieves the Royal British Legion outside Number 10 as the remembrance poppy goes on sale to the public tomorrow. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published
Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference [Video]

Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference

Boris Johnson holds a press conference regarding the coronavirus situation.The Prime Minister was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has announcedbillions of pounds of extra help for firms and workers hit by coronavirusrestrictions.The package includes making the Job Support Scheme, whichreplaces the current furlough system, more generous.There will also be grantsof £2,100 available for firms in Tier 2 areas of England, primarily aimed athelping hospitality and leisure venues which have seen takings plummet due toa restrictions on households mixing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:11Published
Boris Johnson defends his approach to tackling Covid [Video]

Boris Johnson defends his approach to tackling Covid

Boris Johnson has defended the government's approach to tackling the Covid-19 outbreak, warning that an "extreme laissez faire" response, giving people greater freedom, would result in "many thousands more deaths". At a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister also thanked people for their "bravery" and "patience" in living under coronavirus restrictions. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:16Published

Christmas Christmas holiday originating in Christianity, usually celebrated on December 25 (in the Gregorian or Julian calendars)

Covid-19 coronavirus: Oxford vaccine 'will be ready by Christmas' says professor leading the project

 Medics and high-risk patients are likely to receive Oxford's Covid-19 before the end of the year, the professor leading the project said last night.Adrian Hill..
New Zealand Herald
French race to buy children's toys amid fears of pre-Christmas lockdown [Video]

French race to buy children's toys amid fears of pre-Christmas lockdown

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:34Published

Covid: Scots told to prepare for 'digital Christmas'

 The idea of people in Scotland having a normal Christmas in 2020 is "fiction", the national clinical director says.
BBC News

Covid-19 coronavirus: Ireland focuses on Christmas as it enters new lockdown

 Ireland is already focused on Christmas. It's a major national priority.Unless the country can get the Covid-19 pandemic under control, there won't be much..
New Zealand Herald

Marcus Rashford Marcus Rashford English association football player

School meals: Leeds United matches players' £25k to Rashford campaign

 The football club matches its players' donation to Marcus Rashford's school meals campaign.
BBC News

UK PM faces calls to meet footballer over hunger

 A meeting with Rashford would help formulate a strategy to combat child food hunger, a Tory MP says.
BBC News

School meals: Rashford 'proud' of community response

 The England striker says he is "overwhelmed" by the support from councils and businesses.
BBC News

Marcus Rashford: Free school meals campaign 'incredible' - Jurgen Klopp

 Marcus Rashford's campaign to provide free meals for children over half term is "absolutely incredible", says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
BBC News

Downing Street Downing Street Street in London, England

Boris Johnson welcomes Iraqi Prime Minister to Downing Street [Video]

Boris Johnson welcomes Iraqi Prime Minister to Downing Street

Iraqi premier Mustafa Al Kadhimi has met Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10Downing Street. The Iraqi leader was appointed in May after mass anti-government protests that rocked the country and pushed former prime ministerAdel Abdul Mahdi to resign.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Nigerian protesters march on Downing Street [Video]

Nigerian protesters march on Downing Street

Protesters marched from the Nigerian High Commission in central London to Downing Street, following shootings at an End Sars protest in Lagos. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published
Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Andy Burham as Greater Manchester moves into Tier 3 [Video]

Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Andy Burham as Greater Manchester moves into Tier 3

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Greater Manchester mayorAndy Burnham as the region is moved into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.The Prime Minister only confirmed a £22 million sum as he announced the newrestrictions at a Downing Street press conference, money intended to implementand enforce the new rules.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published

The Times The Times British daily (Monday to Saturday) national newspaper based in London

Voters in Two States Report Threatening ‘Vote for Trump’ Emails

 One of the emails, obtained by The Times, seemed to suggest that it was sent by an American far-right group, but its metadata showed that it originated from an..
NYTimes.com
Democrats pounce on Trump tax report [Video]

Democrats pounce on Trump tax report

Democrats seized on a fresh line of attack on the eve of the first U.S. presidential election debate, accusing President Donald Trump of gaming the system after a report showed he paid paltry amounts of federal tax in recent years. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:14Published

Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

Community bands together to feed vulnerable children [Video]

Community bands together to feed vulnerable children

Volunteers in Skipton are putting together hundreds of food packages to feed vulnerable children during the half-term holidays. Donations have been flooding in from the local community after MPs voted against continuing the services throughout the break. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published

School meals: Pressure mounts on government to reverse decision

 Tory MPs join some 2,000 doctors in voicing concern, as Labour threatens to push for another vote.
BBC News

Communities back footballer's school meals campaign

 It comes after MPs rejected calls to extend free school meals over holidays amid the Covid-19 crisis.
BBC News
Venues step in to help Rashford school meals campaign [Video]

Venues step in to help Rashford school meals campaign

Cafes, pubs and restaurants across the country have stepped up to offer free school meals for local children during half term, after MPs rejected a campaign started by footballer Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United player says he's "blown away" by the growing grassroots effort across England to feed poor students during the upcoming school break Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Opposition attacks Tory MPs for voting against free school meals

Opposition figures have savaged the Government after Tory MPs voted against footballer Marcus...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Johnson faces growing Tory revolt over free school meals

Boris Johnson is struggling to contain a growing Tory backbench rebellion as ministers continue to...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

MP who voted not to extend free school meals tells GMB he regrets decision

MP who voted not to extend free school meals tells GMB he regrets decision The senior Tory MP regrets his vote and says the government should not be fighting against free...
Tamworth Herald - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hancock on oil tanker & free school meals [Video]

Hancock on oil tanker & free school meals

The Health Secretary talks about an oil tanker hijacked off the Isle of Wight and the free school meals campaign.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 14:15Published
No U-turn on free school meals in the holidays, says Brandon Lewis [Video]

No U-turn on free school meals in the holidays, says Brandon Lewis

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis says there will not be a U-turn orchange of policy on providing free school meals in the holidays in England.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Labour turns up the heat over free school meals [Video]

Labour turns up the heat over free school meals

Labour is stepping up the pressure on the Government over free school meals,warning it will bring the issue back to the House of Commons if ministers donot relent in time for Christmas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published