Johnson looks to defuse Tory rebellion over free school meals

Sucha move is likely to be seen as a partial climbdown by the Government in itsstruggle with footballer Marcus Rashford, who has been spearheading demandsfor free meals to be extended in England over the school holidays.
However, itwas unclear whether it would be enough to defuse the growing anger on the Torybenches as more MPs continued to speak out against the Government’s handlingof the issue.
Boris Johnson recieves the Royal British Legion outside Number 10 as the remembrance poppy goes on sale to the public tomorrow.
Boris Johnson holds a press conference regarding the coronavirus situation.The Prime Minister was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has announcedbillions of pounds of extra help for firms and workers hit by coronavirusrestrictions.The package includes making the Job Support Scheme, whichreplaces the current furlough system, more generous.There will also be grantsof £2,100 available for firms in Tier 2 areas of England, primarily aimed athelping hospitality and leisure venues which have seen takings plummet due toa restrictions on households mixing.
Boris Johnson has defended the government's approach to tackling the Covid-19 outbreak, warning that an "extreme laissez faire" response, giving people greater freedom, would result in "many thousands more deaths". At a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister also thanked people for their "bravery" and "patience" in living under coronavirus restrictions.
Iraqi premier Mustafa Al Kadhimi has met Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10Downing Street. The Iraqi leader was appointed in May after mass anti-government protests that rocked the country and pushed former prime ministerAdel Abdul Mahdi to resign.
Protesters marched from the Nigerian High Commission in central London to Downing Street, following shootings at an End Sars protest in Lagos.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Greater Manchester mayorAndy Burnham as the region is moved into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.The Prime Minister only confirmed a £22 million sum as he announced the newrestrictions at a Downing Street press conference, money intended to implementand enforce the new rules.
Democrats seized on a fresh line of attack on the eve of the first U.S. presidential election debate, accusing President Donald Trump of gaming the system after a report showed he paid paltry amounts of federal tax in recent years. This report produced by Jonah Green.
Volunteers in Skipton are putting together hundreds of food packages to feed vulnerable children during the half-term holidays. Donations have been flooding in from the local community after MPs voted against continuing the services throughout the break.
Cafes, pubs and restaurants across the country have stepped up to offer free school meals for local children during half term, after MPs rejected a campaign started by footballer Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United player says he's "blown away" by the growing grassroots effort across England to feed poor students during the upcoming school break