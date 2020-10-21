BoycottFrenchProducts trend starts after Macron's Islam comments | Oneindia News

Global  
 

Several Arab trade associations have announced a boycott of French products after French President Emmanuel Macron defended the right to show Prophet Mohammed cartoons.

France has now urged middle eastern coutries to end this boycott which the French foreign minister says was being pushed by a radical minortiy group.

