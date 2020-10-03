Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MGM shuts down rumours 'No Time To Die' could have streamed release

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published
MGM shuts down rumours 'No Time To Die' could have streamed release

MGM shuts down rumours 'No Time To Die' could have streamed release

Executives at MGM have denied considering selling 'No Time to Die' to a streaming service such as Apple or Netflix.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer American media company


Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Epic says Apple ‘has no rights to the fruits of Epic’s labor’ in latest filing

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Epic Games fired back against Apple yet again in a new court filing, saying the iPhone maker “has no rights..
The Verge

Where to buy refurbished products

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Buying a refurbished device rather than one that’s brand-new can save you a ton of money. However, these..
The Verge
Gwyneth Paltrow proud of daughter Apple’s empowered view on Gender Equality [Video]

Gwyneth Paltrow proud of daughter Apple’s empowered view on Gender Equality

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared how proud she is of her daughter Apple’s outlook on life, and how the 16 year old won’t settle for less than.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Netflix Netflix American media service company

'Unsolved Mysteries' Receiving Hundreds of Leads on Lester Eubanks Case

 "Unsolved Mysteries" is once again bringing about renewed interest in an old case gone cold, but more importantly ... it might lead to the capture of a killer on..
TMZ.com

New Trailers: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Prom, News of the World, and more

 Chadwick Boseman stars in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom | Netflix

So in between catching up with episodes of Grace and Frankie and watching the..
The Verge

Netflix’s Rebecca flattens a classic

 Kerry Brown / Netflix

In 1939, Alfred Hitchcock came to Hollywood. The English master of suspense would ply his trade in sunny California, and..
The Verge

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Movie Lovers Can't Catch A Break [Video]

Movie Lovers Can't Catch A Break

Weak box office performances have hampered movie theatres profits and box office numbers have prompted studios to push back movie release teams.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:33Published
'Dune' release moved to October 2021 [Video]

'Dune' release moved to October 2021

The release of Denis Villeneuve's Dune has been pushed back to October 2021.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
James Bond film No Time To Die delayed again until April [Video]

James Bond film No Time To Die delayed again until April

The release date for the James Bond film No Time To Die has been postponedagain. It had originally been due to be released in April, but was delayeduntil November amid global concern around the spread..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published