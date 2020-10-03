MGM shuts down rumours 'No Time To Die' could have streamed release
MGM shuts down rumours 'No Time To Die' could have streamed release
Executives at MGM have denied considering selling 'No Time to Die' to a streaming service such as
Apple or Netflix.
Related videos from verified sources
Movie Lovers Can't Catch A Break Weak box office performances have hampered movie theatres profits and box office numbers have prompted studios to push back movie release teams. Credit: HuffPost Canada Duration: 01:33 Published 3 weeks ago
James Bond film No Time To Die delayed again until April The release date for the James Bond film No Time To Die has been postponedagain. It had originally been due to be released in April, but was delayeduntil November amid global concern around the spread.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 3 weeks ago