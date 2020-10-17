Global  
 

Newark Seeing Spike In COVID Cases

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:15s - Published
Newark Seeing Spike In COVID Cases

Newark Seeing Spike In COVID Cases

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is expected to announce serious new measures Monday to address a major spike in coronavirus cases.


