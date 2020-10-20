Global  
 

Tropical Storm Zeta Rapidly Strengthening

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Tropical Storm Zeta Forming, Could Reach Gulf Coast By Wednesday

Tropical Storm Zeta Forming, Could Reach Gulf Coast By Wednesday Watch VideoA tropical storm east of Mexico is headed for the Gulf Coast.  The tropical depression...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •UpworthyUSATODAY.comNYTimes.comFOXNews.comHindu


Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Zeta Earliest Named 27th Atlantic Storm Recorded

Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds to portions of the Yucatan...
cbs4.com - Published

Tropical Storm Zeta expected to strengthen into hurricane

The formation of Zeta puts the 2020 hurricane season one name storm away from tying the all-time...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



sexycreole

Creole Queen 👸🏽 RT @JoanneFOX5: Tropical Storm Zeta is rapidly intensifying in the Caribbean this morning. I'm tracking how this will impact our weather (r… 3 minutes ago

sherylkahn

Sheryl Kahn RT @WeatherNation: #UPDATE Hurricane Hunters find Zeta is rapidly intensifying this morning. Could become a hurricane later today. Here is… 5 minutes ago

Tropicalcyclon8

#TropicalcyclonesWorldwide RT @NHC_Atlantic: Tropical Storm #Zeta Advisory 7: Noaa Hurricane Hunter Aircraft Finds Zeta Rapidly Strengthening. Hurricane Conditions an… 8 minutes ago

gridpointwx

GridPointWeather Rapidly growing Tropical Storm Zeta to become #HURRICANE on path toward U.S. https://t.co/AVVsZeB7YV 19 minutes ago

TimMelino

Tim Melino Rapidly growing Tropical Storm Zeta to become #HURRICANE on path toward U.S. https://t.co/L4f8hdS6uX #GPWX 19 minutes ago

WeatherNation

WeatherNation #UPDATE Hurricane Hunters find Zeta is rapidly intensifying this morning. Could become a hurricane later today. He… https://t.co/3n9fkuiqaL 20 minutes ago

umsami

umsami 🕌 🗳️ RT @FloridaStorms: #Zeta is rapidly strengthening and is likely to become a hurricane this morning. Landfall is likely between #Louisiana a… 28 minutes ago

DCohenNEWS

Daniel Cohen RT @VivianGonzalez7: 5 A.M. Advisory: Hurricane Hunters find Tropical Storm #Zeta rapidly strengthening. Hurricane conditions and storm sur… 56 minutes ago


Tropical Storm Zeta Could Become Hurricane [Video]

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:27Published
Filipinos brace for arrival of Tropical Storm Molave [Video]

Filipinos brace for arrival of Tropical Storm Molave

Authorities in the Philippines have evacuated around 1,800 residents as tropical storm Molave was due to make landfall today (October 25th).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Vietnam braces for tropical storm Saudel [Video]

Vietnam braces for tropical storm Saudel

Authorities in Vietnam and the Philippines braced on Tuesday for a tropical storm that could bring flooding and landslides in both countries, as the death toll in Vietnam from weeks of adverse weather..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:11Published