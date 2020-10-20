Creole Queen 👸🏽 RT @JoanneFOX5: Tropical Storm Zeta is rapidly intensifying in the Caribbean this morning. I'm tracking how this will impact our weather (r… 3 minutes ago
Sheryl Kahn RT @WeatherNation: #UPDATE Hurricane Hunters find Zeta is rapidly intensifying this morning. Could become a hurricane later today. Here is… 5 minutes ago
#TropicalcyclonesWorldwide RT @NHC_Atlantic: Tropical Storm #Zeta Advisory 7: Noaa Hurricane Hunter Aircraft Finds Zeta Rapidly Strengthening. Hurricane Conditions an… 8 minutes ago
GridPointWeather Rapidly growing Tropical Storm Zeta to become #HURRICANE on path toward U.S. https://t.co/AVVsZeB7YV 19 minutes ago
Tim Melino Rapidly growing Tropical Storm Zeta to become #HURRICANE on path toward U.S. https://t.co/L4f8hdS6uX #GPWX 19 minutes ago
WeatherNation #UPDATE Hurricane Hunters find Zeta is rapidly intensifying this morning. Could become a hurricane later today. He… https://t.co/3n9fkuiqaL 20 minutes ago
umsami 🕌 🗳️ RT @FloridaStorms: #Zeta is rapidly strengthening and is likely to become a hurricane this morning. Landfall is likely between #Louisiana a… 28 minutes ago
Daniel Cohen RT @VivianGonzalez7: 5 A.M. Advisory: Hurricane Hunters find Tropical Storm #Zeta rapidly strengthening. Hurricane conditions and storm sur… 56 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Zeta Could Become HurricaneTropical Storm Zeta Could Become Hurricane
Filipinos brace for arrival of Tropical Storm MolaveAuthorities in the Philippines have evacuated around 1,800 residents as tropical storm Molave was due to make landfall today (October 25th).
Vietnam braces for tropical storm SaudelAuthorities in Vietnam and the Philippines braced on Tuesday for a tropical storm that could bring flooding and landslides in both countries, as the death toll in Vietnam from weeks of adverse weather..