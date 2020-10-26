Birlas face racism, 'thrown out' of California restaurant | Oneindia News
Birlas face racism, 'thrown out' of California restaurant | Oneindia News
Ananya Birla, the daughter of Aditya Birla Group's billionaire chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, fired a Californian restaurant for being racist.
She accused the Italian-American dining place in California of "literally throwing" her and her family out of their premises.
