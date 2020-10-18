Global  
 

How to stay safe when you vote

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:54s - Published
How to stay safe when you vote

Washington vote-by-mail system earns perfect score in new ranking

Between the President Donald Trump's unproven claims that vote-by-mail causes fraud, the disruption...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Pandemic elections: Does U.S. example offer Canada a playbook?

Party officials and elections observers in this country are keeping eyes on the U.S. presidential...
CTV News - Published

US swing states grapple with vote safety, security

Battleground states at the center of the US presidential battle are feeling the pressure to make...
USATODAY.com - Published


In-Person Voting Opens At 118 Locations Saturday Including Staples Center, Forum [Video]

In-Person Voting Opens At 118 Locations Saturday Including Staples Center, Forum

Staples Center is one of the 118 voting locations in L.A. County that will officially open Saturday and the county has made many changes to make sure voters feel safe.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:49Published
Feds Warn Of Election Interference; Bay Area Officials Say Your Vote Is Safe [Video]

Feds Warn Of Election Interference; Bay Area Officials Say Your Vote Is Safe

Bay Area election officials react after the FBI Director and the Director of National Intelligence warned of election interference efforts by Iran and Russia. Kiet Do reports. (10/22/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:32Published
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Praises State's Vote-By-Mail Process [Video]

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Praises State's Vote-By-Mail Process

Oregon Governor, Kate Brown, joined Cheddar to discuss Oregon's 20+ years using vote-by-mail. Brown says the process is safe and is calling on Americans to vote early.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:28Published