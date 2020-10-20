Poll: Biden Has Slight Lead Over Trump In Florida
7 minutes ago
Poll: Biden Has Slight Lead Over Trump In Florida
CBS News Battleground Tracker Poll shows half of likely voters support Joe Biden while 48 percent support Donald Trump.
