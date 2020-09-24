Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hilary Duff expecting third child

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Hilary Duff expecting third child

Hilary Duff expecting third child

The Lizzie McGuire star and her husband, musician Matthew Koma, will welcome the new addition to their family next year.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Matthew Koma Matthew Koma American musician


Hilary Duff Hilary Duff American actress and singer

Trending: Hilary Duff expecting 3rd child, Sacha Baron Cohen thanks Trump for free Borat publicity, and Adele reveals on SNL tha [Video]

Trending: Hilary Duff expecting 3rd child, Sacha Baron Cohen thanks Trump for free Borat publicity, and Adele reveals on SNL tha

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
Hilary Duff 'frustrated' by typecasting following Lizzie McGuire success [Video]

Hilary Duff 'frustrated' by typecasting following Lizzie McGuire success

Hilary Duff grew frustrated when producers attempted to typecast her following her success as Lizzie McGuire.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

The Lizzie McGuire Movie The Lizzie McGuire Movie

Related news from verified sources

Hilary Duff Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Child - See the Announcement!

OMG! Hilary Duff has some incredibly exciting news to share! The 33-year-old actress just revealed...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •OK! MagazineFOXNews.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Meet Abraham 'Bam' Benjamin: Jessie Cave welcomes third child after 'extreme' birth [Video]

Meet Abraham 'Bam' Benjamin: Jessie Cave welcomes third child after 'extreme' birth

Jessie Cave has welcomed her third child after an "extreme" birth.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:27Published
Hilary Duff opens up about Lizzie McGuire typecasting [Video]

Hilary Duff opens up about Lizzie McGuire typecasting

Hilary Duff has opened up about the "big frustrations" she experienced when she was typecast as Lizzie McGuire and what it was like growing up in the spotlight.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:25Published
Hilary Duff's daughter inspired her to write children's book [Video]

Hilary Duff's daughter inspired her to write children's book

Hilary Duff's daughter inspired her to write her new children's book My Little Brave Girl.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published