Hilary Duff expecting third child
The Lizzie McGuire star and her husband, musician Matthew Koma, will welcome the new addition to their family next year.
Trending: Hilary Duff expecting 3rd child, Sacha Baron Cohen thanks Trump for free Borat publicity, and Adele reveals on SNL thaIn case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...
Hilary Duff 'frustrated' by typecasting following Lizzie McGuire successHilary Duff grew frustrated when producers attempted to typecast her following her success as Lizzie McGuire.
Meet Abraham 'Bam' Benjamin: Jessie Cave welcomes third child after 'extreme' birthJessie Cave has welcomed her third child after an "extreme" birth.
Hilary Duff opens up about Lizzie McGuire typecastingHilary Duff has opened up about the "big frustrations" she experienced when she was typecast as Lizzie McGuire and what it was like growing up in the spotlight.
Hilary Duff's daughter inspired her to write children's bookHilary Duff's daughter inspired her to write her new children's book My Little Brave Girl.