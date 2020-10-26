Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Pandemic: Oxford Covid Vaccine brings hope for the elderly | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Coronavirus Pandemic: Oxford Covid Vaccine brings hope for the elderly | Oneindia News

Coronavirus Pandemic: Oxford Covid Vaccine brings hope for the elderly | Oneindia News

Giving hope to the elderly battling against the Coronavirus Pandemic, early test results for a coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford show that it produces a robust immune response in elderly people.

AstraZeneca, which is developing the vaccine with Oxford University researchers is being perceived as a frontrunner in the race to produce a vaccine to protect against COVID-19.

The Financial Times report citing two unidentified people familiar with the finding said that the vaccine which the company is manufacturing has produced protective antibodies and T-cells in those belonging to the older age groups.

#CoronavirusPandemic #OxfordVaccine #AstraZeneca


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Oxford Covid vaccine trials offer hope for the elderly

News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Union Minister says 'all citizens will get free Covid vaccine'|Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Union Minister says 'all citizens will get free Covid vaccine'|Oneindia News

In an attempt to douse the fire ignited over the promise of free vaccine in its manifesto in the poll bound Bihar, Now Union Minister Pratap Sarangi on Sunday said that all people of the country will..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:10Published
Spain declares state of emergency to stem soaring COVID-19 cases [Video]

Spain declares state of emergency to stem soaring COVID-19 cases

Spanish government orders nationwide curfew amid efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published
Covid-19: Why is US reporting highest no. of Coronavirus cases again after July|Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Why is US reporting highest no. of Coronavirus cases again after July|Oneindia News

Coronavirus fears grip the The United States once again as it witnesses its highest ever number of new COVID-19 cases in the past two days, keeping the pandemic a top election issue. The United States..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published