Coronavirus Pandemic: Oxford Covid Vaccine brings hope for the elderly | Oneindia News

Giving hope to the elderly battling against the Coronavirus Pandemic, early test results for a coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford show that it produces a robust immune response in elderly people.

AstraZeneca, which is developing the vaccine with Oxford University researchers is being perceived as a frontrunner in the race to produce a vaccine to protect against COVID-19.

The Financial Times report citing two unidentified people familiar with the finding said that the vaccine which the company is manufacturing has produced protective antibodies and T-cells in those belonging to the older age groups.

