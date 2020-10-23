PM: No child will go hungry this winter

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he recognises the issue of 'holiday hunger' but dismisses suggestions that extending free school meals over the school holidays will solve the problem.

Mr Johnson argued that existing support schemes such as Universal Credit will ensure no children go hungry this winter.

Report by Etemadil.

