Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM: No child will go hungry this winter

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:14s - Published
PM: No child will go hungry this winter

PM: No child will go hungry this winter

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he recognises the issue of 'holiday hunger' but dismisses suggestions that extending free school meals over the school holidays will solve the problem.

Mr Johnson argued that existing support schemes such as Universal Credit will ensure no children go hungry this winter.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Free school meals: Authors urge government action to stop child hunger

Authors say no child must go hungry this winter, amid continuing row over free school meals.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this