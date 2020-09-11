Global  
 

Walk and Run Spina Bifida 102620

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
The First Walk N Roll for Spina Bifida was held this weekend in Clark County to raise awareness and for people to show their support.

Clark county... a first..for another incredible cause.

The first walk n roll for spina bifida was held by....the parents of 3-year- old lincoln.

Lincoln has a birth defect that affects his ability to walk and talk as well as makes him susceptible to seizures.

According to the winchester sun..the spina bifida association of kentucky normally hosts walks it has moved to a virtual event.

Lincoln's parents say they wanted to host the in-person walk to raise awareness and allow others to show their




Family Cheers as Kid Suffering From Spina Bifida Walks Unaided First Time [Video]

Family Cheers as Kid Suffering From Spina Bifida Walks Unaided First Time

This kid suffered from spina bifida since she was born. Her family cheered her as she walked unassisted for the first time in her life. She looked extremely happy and made her family proud of her..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:30Published