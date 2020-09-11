Walk and Run Spina Bifida 102620

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

The First Walk N Roll for Spina Bifida was held this weekend in Clark County to raise awareness and for people to show their support.

Clark county... a first..for another incredible cause.

The first walk n roll for spina bifida was held by....the parents of 3-year- old lincoln.

Lincoln has a birth defect that affects his ability to walk and talk as well as makes him susceptible to seizures.

According to the winchester sun..the spina bifida association of kentucky normally hosts walks it has moved to a virtual event.

Lincoln's parents say they wanted to host the in-person walk to raise awareness and allow others to show their