'The Landing at Silver Lake Station' to open next week

The new day center will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Homelessness continues to be an issue all across the nation... and even more so during this pandemic.

As kimt news 3's madelyne watkins explains... with the cold weather here for good... people in rochester will soon be able to go to the former silver lake fire station to stay warm.

If you're familiar with downtown rochester... then odds are you've seen this truck around town.

It's the mobile outreach unit with "the landing m?

"*n" and it's stocke full of items to help out those who are facing homelessness.

Well... there will soon be something a little more stationary.

"the landing at silver lake station" is going to be home to the day center in rochester.

The city approved 400 thousand dollars of cares act funding for the day center at the mayo civic center... but those funds weren't used so this is how "the landing at silver lake station" was able to come to life.

As you can see in this video... they still have a ways to go until it's completed.

Along with being able to take a shower and doing laundry... people can have their information placed in the so?

"*called 'coordinated entry system', obtaining health insurance and they hope to eventually have an area for medical needs.

The co?

"* founder and president, dn fifield, tells me as of right now... the funding will allow them to operate through may.

But he says homelessness "this was our goal.

Our goal early on was to start a day center and it's coming to fruition.

It's a 6 month agreement with the city.

It's a covid response, as most everything anymore seems to be.

We hope to extend it for many years after that, whether it's at this location or not, i don't know.

But that's going to depend a lot on the support that we get from everybody in town."

"the landing at silver lake station" will begin operation on november 4th.

Fifield tells me they're looking for volunteers... so if you're wanting to help out, you can find the contact

The mobile outreach unit will still be available and the day center at the salvation army will also be