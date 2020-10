Jacket, hat & gloves! Monday's hour-by-hour forecast for Colorado Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:39s - Published 6 minutes ago Jacket, hat & gloves! Monday's hour-by-hour forecast for Colorado Jacket, hats & gloves! Monday's hour-by-hour forecast for Colorado from Denver7 weather. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CO.Brian: I THINK THE BUFFALO FEELAT HOME IN THE SNOW.THE SNOW WILL TAPER OFF THROUGHTHE MORNING BUT THE FREEZINGTEMPERATURES ARE STICKINGAROUND.Lisa: IT'S GOING TO BE COLD, IFYOU WATCH THE DOGS OR THEBUFFALO OUT THERE, IT'S GOING TOBE A COLD ONE THIS MORNING.YOUR DOG WALKING FORECAST, INTHE SINGLE DIGITS BETWEEN NOWAND ABOUT 10:00.WE ARE GOING TO SEE A SLOWWARM-UP.WE'LL GET IN TEENS THISAFTERNOON, 18°° BY 4:00.LIGHT SNOW CONTINUES THISMORNING.VERY LITTLE ADDITIONALACCUMULATION HERE IN TOWN ANDNORTH AND NORTHWEST OF DENVER.WIND CHILLS HAVE DROPPED DOWNBELOW 0 THIS MORNING, IT LIKEABOUT 5°° BELOW.AND LOOK AT THE HIGHS, 45°° BELONORMAL.TYPICALLY CLOSER TO 60 THIS TIMEOF YEAR, BUT OBVIOUSLY THIS IS APRETTY GOOD STRONG STORM FOR US.YOU CAN SEE SOME OF THELINGERING SNOW THERE ACROSS THESOUTHWESTERN EDGE OF THE METROAREA, PARTS OF LITTLETON,HIGHLANDS RANCH, IN THROUGHPARTS OF DOUGLAS COUNTY ANDALONG 285, SEEING SOME SNOWFALLING.WE'LL GET SOME HEAVIER SNOWCONTINUING SOUTHEAST AND SOUTHOF TOWN AS THE STORM GRADUALLYCLEARS OUT.HERE IN TOWN, IT FEELS LIKE FIVEBELOW.WINDS OUT OF THE EAST AROUND 5TO 10 MILES PER HOUR AND THEWINTER STORM WARNING WILLEXPIRE.NO LONGER SEEING THE AREAS OFPINK IN THE COUNTIES, BUTLOOKING AT A WARNING OVER THESOUTHERN AND SOUTHWESTERN EDGESOF THE STATE IN EFFECT THROUGHTHE AFTERNOON INTO EARLYEVENING.WE'LL STILL SEE SOME SNOW THERE.TAKE A LOOK AT FUTURECAST.SLOW WARM-UP BY 10, 11:00.DOUBLE DIGITS, RIGHT AROUND 10°°AND THIS AFTERNOON, HIGHS IN THEMID TO UPPER TEENS.STILL TRACKING SOME SNOW,THOUGH, SOUTH AND SOUTHEAST OFTOWN, SO WE'LL BE JUST ON THEEDGE OF IT.EXPECT SOME CLOUD COVER,POTENTIALLY A FEW FLURRIES.EARLY TOMORROW MORNING, AGAINANOTHER START IN THE SINGLEDIGITS.COLD VERY EARLY TUESDAY TOMORROWAFTERNOON.A WARM-UP IN THE AFTERNOONTUESDAY AFTERNOON.MORE MELT WITH THAT,TEMPERATURES ABOVE FREEZING, ALOT OF WHAT YOU ARE SEEING ONTHE GROUND WILL BE MELTING.42 ON TUESDAY.AGAIN, A LOT OF KIDS OUT OFSCHOOL TODAY.SCHOOL CANCELED DUE TO THE SNOW.TOMORROW'S BUS STOP FORECAST ISA PRETTY COLD ONE.SINGLE DIGITS IN THE MORNING.JACKET, HAT AND GLOVES.PLENTY OF SUNSHINE BY TOMORROWAFTERNOON.HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND, ACLOSER LOOK AT YOUR HALLOWEENFORECAST.THINGS ARE LOOKING PRETTY GOOD,





