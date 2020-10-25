Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Donald Trump's top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Watch: Donald Trump's top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension

Watch: Donald Trump's top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension

As tension between India and China persists along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, top members of the Donald Trump administration arrived in India for the high-level 2+2 dialogue.

US Secretaries of State and Defence, Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper, reached Delhi on October 26, 2020.

The 2+2 talks have been scheduled between Pompeo, Esper and their Indian counterparts Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh, on October 27.

After his arrival, Esper was accorded Guard of Honour at South Block before he held a meeting with Singh.

Chiefs of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, were present at the meeting.

Ahead of his trip, Pompeo had alluded to the China agenda on the table.

Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pence hits campaign trail amid WH virus outbreak [Video]

Pence hits campaign trail amid WH virus outbreak

Vice President Mike Pence campaigned on Sunday despite a COVID-19 outbreak among his aides and President Donald Trump claimed progress as the United States set records for daily infections, prompting..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
Jared and Ivanka threaten Lincoln Project lawsuit [Video]

Jared and Ivanka threaten Lincoln Project lawsuit

President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law, both top White House aides, are threatening to sue a group of anti-Trump Republicans for posting billboard ads in New York City's Times Square linking..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published
'India's response to China...': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Ladakh tension [Video]

'India's response to China...': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Ladakh tension

Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), spoke on the ongoing tension with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. He said that India's response had..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:39Published