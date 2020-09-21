Top 10 Most Exciting PS5 Launch Titles Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:32s - Published 3 minutes ago Top 10 Most Exciting PS5 Launch Titles The next generation of gaming is right around the corner! For this list, we’ll be looking at the most exciting games available when Sony’s next console launches on November 12th, 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The next generation of gaming is right around the corner! For this list, we’ll be looking at the most exciting games available when Sony’s next console launches on November 12th, 2020. Our countdown includes Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Changes to Expect From-Next Gen Consoles



PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are almost here! For this list, we’re looking at the biggest changes you can anticipate as the gaming industry heads into the next generation of home consoles. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:53 Published 2 weeks ago Xbox Series X vs Series S



We’re pitting two upcoming Xbox consoles against each other to help you decide which one you should buy - it’s the Xbox Series X vs. the Series S! Will the smallest Xbox in history come out on top,.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 09:20 Published on September 21, 2020

