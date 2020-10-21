Global  
 

US election polls: Trump trails Biden by eight points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Watch: Donald Trump's top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension

As tension between India and China persists along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, top members of the Donald Trump administration arrived in India for the high-level 2+2 dialogue. US Secretaries of State and Defence, Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper, reached Delhi on October 26, 2020. The 2+2 talks have been scheduled between Pompeo, Esper and their Indian counterparts Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh, on October 27. After his arrival, Esper was accorded Guard of Honour at South Block before he held a meeting with Singh. Chiefs of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, were present at the meeting. Ahead of his trip, Pompeo had alluded to the China agenda on the table. Watch the full video for more.

AOC Fires Back at ‘Unhinged’ Trump Name-Dropping Her During Debate

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered a signature Twitter takedown of Donald Trump on Thursday night.

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Race between President Trump and Joe Biden is tight in Georgia

 According to a new CBS Battleground Tracker poll, the race for the next president is neck and neck in Georgia, a state President Trump won by 5 points in 2016...
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden appear on "60 Minutes" ahead of election

 President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris all appeared..
AP Top Stories October 26 A

 Here's the latest for Monday, October 26th: Senate set to confirm Barrett to Supreme Court; Pence campaigns despite COVID-19 affecting top staffers; Trump and..
Manhood on the ballot: Trump's self-absorbed bullying vs. Biden's compassion and humility

 Voters have a choice between Trump's outdated, unhealthy version of manhood and Biden's liberating masculinity that frees men to live healthier lives.
11 Days Out: Good News For Biden in State Polls, Trump Gets 4-point Bump in Rasmussen Survey

11 Days Out: Good News For Biden in State Polls, Trump Gets 4-point Bump in Rasmussen Survey With 11 days to go until Election Day, former Vice President Joe Biden got some favorable polls in...
13 Days Out: Biden Leads Trump By Double-Digits in FiveThirtyEight Polling Average, 8.5 Points in RCP’s

13 Days Out: Biden Leads Trump By Double-Digits in FiveThirtyEight Polling Average, 8.5 Points in RCP’s With 14 days to go until Election Day, former Vice President Joe Biden holds comfortable leads over...
Dem. Sen. Sherrod Brown: Biden Will Win Over Undecided Voters In Ohio

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, predicted Sunday that Joe Biden would get undecided voters to his side on...
Race For The White House Getting Closer

Nancy Chen reports polls indicate Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading President Trump but they also show the race growing closer.

Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his campaign on the offense, holding a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday despite polls showing the state leaning significantly toward Democratic candidate Joe..

President Trump, Joe Biden Target Key Battleground States As Election Nears

CBS News polls show multiple key battleground states are too close to call.

