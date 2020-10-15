Thousands of Thai protesters march to German Embassy calling for reform of monarchy
Simón Hernández RT @redfishstream: Tens of thousands of Thai student protesters have flooded the streets of Bangkok to march on the government house and de… 4 days ago
SpaceMonkeyMafia RT @Rosemvmt: Thousands of Thai protesters continue to march in the streets, calling for the Prime Minister’s resignation.
As one protest… 4 days ago
Tens of thousands protest in ThailandFootage uploaded to social media shows thousands of demonstrators taking to the streets in a wave of protests across Bangkok and other Thai cities.
Thai police fire water cannon at Bangkok protestersAbout 2,000 pro-democracy demonstrators defy state of emergency to call for prime minister’s resignation and monarchy reform.
Thailand: Clashes as Thousands Defy Ban to Attend ProtestsThousands of pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of Bangkok defying a strict ban on large public gatherings in Thailand.
Some demonstrators clashed with police, as officers tired to..