WWII veteran's fight for freedom linked to why he votes Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:36s - Published 1 minute ago WWII veteran's fight for freedom linked to why he votes A member of the Greatest Generation looks back at how he and his fellow service members risked their lives to preserve that freedom and how his love for America began about 90 years ago. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this