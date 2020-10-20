Fauci Says Potential Coronavirus Vaccine to Come by Early December
Experts will know by early December whether a potential coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
MO, KS leaders detail COVID-19 vaccine distribution plansMissouri health officials say the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine could be available in the state by late November or early December. But because the initial supply will be limited, it won't be..
Dr Fauci: Covid vaccine result could come by end of 2020The US government scientist says we should know if a vaccine is "safe and effective" by December.
Moderna's CEO Says Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Might Get Approved In DecemberModerna's timetable isn't far off from Pfizer's, which said last week it expects to seek authorization of emergency use of its vaccine by late November.