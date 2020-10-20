Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fauci Says Potential Coronavirus Vaccine to Come by Early December

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Fauci Says Potential Coronavirus Vaccine to Come by Early December

Fauci Says Potential Coronavirus Vaccine to Come by Early December

Experts will know by early December whether a potential coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Fauci Says Covid Vaccine's Safety, Efficacy Will Be Known By Dec

Anthony Fauci, senior advisor to President Donald Trump, said the safety and efficacy of COVID-19...
RTTNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

MO, KS leaders detail COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans [Video]

MO, KS leaders detail COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans

Missouri health officials say the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine could be available in the state by late November or early December. But because the initial supply will be limited, it won't be..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:31Published
Dr Fauci: Covid vaccine result could come by end of 2020 [Video]

Dr Fauci: Covid vaccine result could come by end of 2020

The US government scientist says we should know if a vaccine is "safe and effective" by December.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:29Published
Moderna's CEO Says Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Might Get Approved In December [Video]

Moderna's CEO Says Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Might Get Approved In December

Moderna's timetable isn't far off from Pfizer's, which said last week it expects to seek authorization of emergency use of its vaccine by late November.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published