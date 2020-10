Gaza protesters burn pictures of French President Macron Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:15s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 04:15s - Published Gaza protesters burn pictures of French President Macron A small group of protesters in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, burnt pictures of French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (October 26). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Protests in Beirut during visit of French President Emmanuel Macron



Anti-government protesters have clashed with police in the Lebanese capital Beirut during the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday (September 1). French President Emmanuel Macron.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:38 Published on September 2, 2020