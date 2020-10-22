Global  
 

Amy Coney Barrett Expected To Be Confirmed Next Supreme Court Justice

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Amy Coney Barrett Expected To Be Confirmed Next Supreme Court Justice
Amy Coney Barrett Expected To Be Confirmed Next Supreme Court Justice

Trump, Biden Try to Woo Voters in Last Week Before Election

The Senate is expected to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to be the next Supreme Court justice, creating a...
VOA News - Published

US Senate to vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation for Supreme Court

A deeply torn US Senate is set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, Republicans...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comUpworthyNewsmaxCNAPinkNews


Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination approved by Senate judiciary committee despite Democrat boycott

Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination has been approved by the Senate judiciary committee,...
PinkNews - Published


Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday [Video]

Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday

The Republican-led Senate has voted to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections. Story: https://bit.ly/37EjdBX

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:26Published
Sen. Schatz: Barrett confirmation "the most rank hypocrisy I've ever seen" [Video]

Sen. Schatz: Barrett confirmation "the most rank hypocrisy I've ever seen"

U.S. Democratic Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii decried the expected confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, describing the rush to elevate her as "rank hypocrisy"..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:51Published
Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation [Video]

Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation

[NFA] The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Sunday moved closer to a final confirmation vote expected Monday on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, just over a week..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:40Published