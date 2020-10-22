Amy Coney Barrett Expected To Be Confirmed Next Supreme Court Justice

Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected MondayThe Republican-led Senate has voted to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections. Story: https://bit.ly/37EjdBX
Sen. Schatz: Barrett confirmation "the most rank hypocrisy I've ever seen"U.S. Democratic Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii decried the expected confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, describing the rush to elevate her as "rank hypocrisy"..
Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation[NFA] The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Sunday moved closer to a final confirmation vote expected Monday on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, just over a week..